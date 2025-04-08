"Wasted a year of this kid’s career on Eberflus" - Bears fans react to Caleb Williams praising new HC Ben Johnson

Caleb Williams has nothing but high praise for new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. The first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft says he's already being challenged by his new head coach, who Chicago hired just two months ago.

Speaking to reporters today, Williams said Johnson is already challenging the Bears' quarterback room, keeping the unit sharp ahead of their 2025 campaign.

"[T]oday we had our first quiz as a QB room,” Williams said. “And it’s not like a real quiz where you go up and write stuff. It’s just us, we went over a few things yesterday, talked about a few things.

"And Ben walked in this morning, flung open the door, made a grand entrance, and then we got to work of him testing us about what we talked about yesterday and things like that. Already first day in and challenging us. And everybody loves a challenge in this sport. It’s one of the great things about the sport — every day is a challenge. And today, we got our first one.”

Fans took to Reddit to offer their thoughts on Caleb Williams praising his new head coach just months away from the beginning of his sophomore year in the NFL. Here are a few of their comments.

"So insane we wasted a year of this kid’s career on Eberflus and Shane Waldron," a fan said.

"you were the #1 over pick and you need someone else to push you to be great?" another fan said.

"I'm curious to see how good he'll be as HC. He was great for us as OC and I genuinely wish him the worst," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"The thing that’s gonna keep me believing in Caleb no matter what he is really has a drive and desire to be great," one fan said.

". . . he said the same thing about his last coach," another fan said.

"Bears need to trade him already so he can have a future in the league," one fan said.

Chicago Sky revamps offensive line to support Caleb Williams

Syndication: The Post-Crescent (Credits: IMAGN)

With a new head coach comes a new culture in Chicago in 2025. Or so Bears fans hope. Last season, the Bears finished with a record of 5-12 and were dead last in the NFC North standings. They were the only team in the division to put up a losing record.

As for Caleb Williams, he was the most-sacked quarterback in the 2024 NFL season after being brought down 68 times. The next-highest sacked quarterback was CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans with 52 - a significant gap.

However, in the offseason, Chicago has managed to hire one of the more promising head coach prospects in the league, Ben Johnson. They've also completely revamped their interior offensive line with the signings of Drew Dalman, Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. With some young offensive weapons still surrounding Williams, Chicago is hopeful for a much-improved result in their 2025 campaign.

