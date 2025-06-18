[WATCH] 1 day after Lamar Jackson's comments, Ravens QB welcomes Jaire Alexander in Baltimore

Lamar Jackson didn’t have to wait long for his offseason wish to become reality. Just one day, after publicly vouching for Jaire Alexander to join the Baltimore Ravens, the franchise pulled the trigger.

This brings the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback to Baltimore and reunites him with his former college teammate.

Alexander, who was released by the Green Bay Packers on Monday following a contract impasse, now has a new NFL home. The Ravens confirmed the signing during the second day of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a video shared by the Ravens on social media, Jackson is seen surprising Alexander at the team facility. As Alexander autographs the team’s welcome wall, Jackson enters the room with a wide smile. The two embrace, laugh, and celebrate in the video.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Jackson, who played alongside Alexander at the University of Louisville from 2015 to 2017, had made it clear on Tuesday that he wanted the organization to act.

The quarterback’s call-out to general manager Eric DeCosta during his MVP award press conference sparked fan and media buzz.

Jaire Alexander sacrifices money to play with a former college quarterback

Syndication: USA TODAY (Credits: IMAGN)

Jaire Alexander, 28, brings legitimate credentials to an already strong Baltimore secondary. A top-tier talent when healthy, he’s recorded nearly 300 tackles and over 70 passes defended across seven seasons with the Packers.

Though injuries have sidelined him for extended stretches over the past two years, his coverage skills remain elite. Analytics site Pro Football Focus currently ranks him among the top ten cornerbacks in the league entering the 2025 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jaire Alexander had better offers from other teams, but chose Baltimore in large part due to his connection with Jackson and the team’s winning culture. The Ravens reportedly offered a one-year contract worth $4 million, with performance incentives that could push the deal to $6 million.

For Baltimore, the move adds further depth and flexibility to the cornerback room. The room already features veteran standout Marlon Humphrey, up-and-coming talent Nate Wiggins, and offseason acquisition Chidobe Awuzie. Defensive coordinator Zach Orr now has the luxury of mixing experienced defenders with rising prospects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.