WATCH: 2022 NFL first round pick stumped by how much rookies have to pay for team dinner

NFL rookies come into the league each year with hopes and aspirations for their respective futures. They also come into the league bearing the brunt of the rookie duties inherited by them through decades of tradition.

It's a staple in the NFL for veterans to have rookies perform tasks such as carrying their bags and paying for team dinners.

The latter is something that Garrett Wilson, the 10th overall pick of the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft, had no clue about.

Wilson was a guest on 'The Pivot' podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. He made it obvious that he was completely oblivious to the amount that he may be forced to pay for dinner for his fellow receivers.

In the podcast, Wilson made reference to it being "cool" having to take his fellow receivers to dinner as a rookie. Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder then proceeded to inform the OSU standout that these dinners can (and likely will) be in the range of $75,000.

Wilson was in disbelief over the amount and vowed not to pay for a dinner that's priced at or around $75,000.

It seems as if Garrett Wilson is learning his very first lesson in the NFL, which is that rookies, especially those drafted with the 10th overall selection, will indeed have a hefty price tag for team dinners.

Garrett Wilson among many key players added to New York Jets

His team, the New York Jets, have added several significant players via the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also had the fourth overall pick, and they selected defensive back Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner out of Cincinnati to help stop opposing receivers.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft also yielded Wilson and former Florida State University edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the team.

Johnson will look to place pressure on opposing quarterbacks, making life easier for Gardner in the secondary.

The New York Jets were also badly in need of a running back, so they selected Iowa State ballcarrier Breece Hall in the second round. Hall should likely look to compete for the starting job right out of the gate.

Last year, the organization selected quarterback Zach Wilson in the first round with the hopes that he would be the difference-making signal-caller that has eluded the team ever since the days of Ken O'Brien.

Look out for the upstart New York Jets in 2022 as they hope to surprise many and make a splash with a young, inspired team.

