  WATCH: Aaron Rodgers caught seemingly yelling "c*k s*ker" at DK Metcalf as Steelers struggle early vs. Packers

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers caught seemingly yelling "c*k s*ker" at DK Metcalf as Steelers struggle early vs. Packers

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 27, 2025 02:12 GMT
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers caught seemingly yelling &quot;c*k s*ker&quot; at DK Metcalf as Steelers struggle early vs. Packers
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers caught seemingly yelling "c*k s*ker" at DK Metcalf as Steelers struggle early vs. Packers

Aaron Rodgers had a heated moment with teammate and WR DK Metcalf during their Sunday showdown against the Green Bay Packers. In a clip going viral on social media, the four-time NFL MVP could be seen making some NSFW comments out of frustration.

This was after Metcalf had dropped a pass from Aaron Rodgers on the field. According to "MLFootball", the quarterback was yelling "f***ing c**ks**ker in a fit of rage.

Despite that misplay, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to secure a 16-7 lead at halftime. This is also Rodgers' first game against the Packers, with whom he spent 18 seasons and won a Super Bowl. The quarterback completed 11 of 15 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown passing.

Mike Tomlin's team took an early lead after Chris Boswell scored a 56-yard field goal in the first quarter. However, Packers quarterback Jordan Love found TE Tucker Kraft with a 16-yard TD pass. Brandon McManus successfully converted the extra point, giving them a 7-3 lead over the Steelers.

However, Boswell scored two consecutive field goals in the second quarter. Aaron Rodgers then found DK Metcalf with a touchdown pass, giving them a nine-point advantage before the halftime whistle.

Aaron Rodgers opened up about wanting to retire as a Packers

Before Sunday's showdown, there was a narrative that the four-time NFL MVP was out for revenge against his former team. However, on Thursday, Rodgers curbed this narrative and stated that he had no grudge against the Packers.

The four-time NFL MVP also revealed that he would like to retire as a Packer.

"I was there for 18 years," Rodgers said per ESPN. "Regardless of when I hang it up, that's the bulk of my career. I'll retire as a Packer and see what happens after that.
"I've got a lot of love for the organization and my time there. They asked this week is it a revenge game or whatever. What do I got to be avenging here? They made me a ton of money. I grew up there, spent some of my best years of my life there. I've got nothing but love for the organization."

So far this season, Aaron Rodgers has helped the Steelers to a 4-2 record. He has recorded a total of 1,270 yards and 14 TDs passing. Can the four-time NFL MVP help his team to a playoff appearance?

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
