WATCH: Aaron Rodgers caught seemingly yelling "c*k s*ker" at DK Metcalf as Steelers struggle early vs. Packers

Aaron Rodgers had a heated moment with teammate and WR DK Metcalf during their Sunday showdown against the Green Bay Packers. In a clip going viral on social media, the four-time NFL MVP could be seen making some NSFW comments out of frustration.This was after Metcalf had dropped a pass from Aaron Rodgers on the field. According to &quot;MLFootball&quot;, the quarterback was yelling &quot;f***ing c**ks**ker in a fit of rage.Despite that misplay, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to secure a 16-7 lead at halftime. This is also Rodgers' first game against the Packers, with whom he spent 18 seasons and won a Super Bowl. The quarterback completed 11 of 15 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown passing.Mike Tomlin's team took an early lead after Chris Boswell scored a 56-yard field goal in the first quarter. However, Packers quarterback Jordan Love found TE Tucker Kraft with a 16-yard TD pass. Brandon McManus successfully converted the extra point, giving them a 7-3 lead over the Steelers.However, Boswell scored two consecutive field goals in the second quarter. Aaron Rodgers then found DK Metcalf with a touchdown pass, giving them a nine-point advantage before the halftime whistle.Aaron Rodgers opened up about wanting to retire as a PackersBefore Sunday's showdown, there was a narrative that the four-time NFL MVP was out for revenge against his former team. However, on Thursday, Rodgers curbed this narrative and stated that he had no grudge against the Packers.The four-time NFL MVP also revealed that he would like to retire as a Packer.&quot;I was there for 18 years,&quot; Rodgers said per ESPN. &quot;Regardless of when I hang it up, that's the bulk of my career. I'll retire as a Packer and see what happens after that.&quot;I've got a lot of love for the organization and my time there. They asked this week is it a revenge game or whatever. What do I got to be avenging here? They made me a ton of money. I grew up there, spent some of my best years of my life there. I've got nothing but love for the organization.&quot;So far this season, Aaron Rodgers has helped the Steelers to a 4-2 record. He has recorded a total of 1,270 yards and 14 TDs passing. Can the four-time NFL MVP help his team to a playoff appearance?