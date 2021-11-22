Watch: Aaron Rodgers leaves field before halftime, forces Jordan Love to enter game for final play

Aaron Rodgers has returned to the field last week after missing ten days of practice because of a positive COVID-19. When Rodgers returned, he instantly showed up in the injury report because of a toe issue. It looks like this injury is still a problem for him.

Rodgers did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday in the week leading up to the Green Bay Packers contest against the Minnesota Vikings, while only putting in limited work on Friday.

It looks like the toe is still an issue for the quarterback, who had to leave the game early with an athletic trainer for halftime while Jordan Love was assigned to take a knee and end the half.

Rodgers later returned to the field when the second half started, so going to the locker room early was nothing more than a precautionary measure to give the trainers one or two extra minutes of attention to the injury.

Rodgers suffered the toe injury while recovering from COVID-19

When Aaron Rodgers went into the COVID-19 list, he wasn't listed on the injury report, so it was a surprise to see him popping up on the report as soon as he was activated. In his first game back, against the Seattle Seahawks. His mobility looked as good as ever, there were no issues planting his foot to throw the ball and his accuracy was fine.

There was still curiosity about how the injury happened since he was away from practice. The quarterback was asked by Pat McAfee during his weekly appearance on McAfee's show, but he deflated any details in the answer:

McAfee: "Okay, so what happened to the f****** toe? That came out of nowhere, the internet was, like, a lot of jokes flies, is that anything to worry about, or is that just something that kinda popped outta nowhere?"

Rodgers: "It's a little bit, but I think I'll be okay. I was able to run around a little bit on Sunday, so"

When Rodgers returned to the game against the Vikings, there were no issues with his mobility or his play at all, so going to the locker room early was just a precautionary measure.

