WATCH: Aaron Rodgers’ pass gets picked off by Sauce Gardner in Jets training camp

If Aaron Rodgers was the final jigsaw to make the Jets Super Bowl favorites, Sauce Gardner is the reason why the quarterback was the missing piece in the first place. The New York Jets came into this season knowing that getting an elite quarterback was going to solve many of their offensive problems. On defense, they already had a great group that was the fourth best last season in terms of yards and points allowed.

In training camp, Sauce Gardner showed glimpses why the New York Jets' defense is still expected to be among the best this season. In a video put out by the team, Aaron Rodgers is seen throwing a perfect spiral as he is so well known for doing. It is aimed towards wide receiver Corey Davis.

As the ball spins through the air, it seems as if there is no doubt that the wide receiver is going to snaffle the ball for a completion. Instead, Sauce Gardner comes into the view, jumps up and catches the fast-moving ball in one motion and completes an interception.

It is astonishing play, given that what Aaron Rodgers is known for throughout his league career is the relative low numbers of turnovers and interceptions he gives to the other team. It shows that he is facing an elite cornerback on the opposite side, who can break his rhythm despite the wealth of experience that he has. You can watch the video below.

Sauce Gardner has previously tormented Aaron Rodgers

Last season, when Aaron Rodgers was still with the Green Bay Packers, the New York Jets visited the Lambeau Field and came out with a 27-10 win. While the quarterback did not throw an interception during the game, much of the reason why they could not score more than 10 points was due to clutch plays from the opposing cornerback.

One particular play that caught the eye at the time was Sauce Gardner knocked out a ball from the receiver's hands before he could get full control. It looked, for all the world, to be an interception until it wasn't.

To further rub it in, the cornerback put on a cheesehead to taunt the Green Bay Packers fans after the game. It showed how comfortable he was stepping up to the plate and delivering even against the best of quarterbacks.

Aaron Rodgers will be thankful that Sauce Gardner is on his team now and all the interceptions and pass defelections he achieves will be on training camp and not on the field.