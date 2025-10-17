  • home icon
  WATCH: Aaron Rodgers unleashes on Steelers teammate after suffering potential injury scare while celebrating vs. Bengals

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers unleashes on Steelers teammate after suffering potential injury scare while celebrating vs. Bengals

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 17, 2025 04:54 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

Aaron Rodgers had a momentary injury scare during their 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. During the fourth quarter of the game, the four-time NFL MVP found tight end Pat Freiermuth with a 68-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 31-30 lead.

While celebrating the touchdown, Aaron Rodgers was tackled from the back by offensive tackle Broderick Jones. This resulted in both of them falling to the ground. The veteran quarterback was visibly angry with Jones' action and shoved him away while getting up on his feet.

Despite taking a one-point lead with just over two minutes left in the game, the Pittsburgh Steelers could not close out Week 7 with a victory. Bengals placekicker Evan McPherson scored a 36-yard field goal in the dying seconds. This helped his team snatch the win from their opponent's grasp and brought an end to their three-game winning streak.

Rodgers ended the night completing 23 of the 34 passes he attempted for 249 yards and four passing touchdowns. On the other hand, Joe Flacco, who was brought in from the Browns to replace the injured Joe Burrow, completed 31 of the 47 passes for 342 yards and three passing touchdowns.

The Steelers signed Rodgers to a one-year deal ahead of the 2025 season in June. Before Week 7's showdown against the Bengals, he helped the team to a 4-1 record. The veteran quarterback recorded 1,021 yards and 10 TDs passing in five games.

Jason Whitlock questions whether Aaron Rodgers is better than Joe Flacco after Thursday night showdown

Joe Flacco started the season as the QB1 of the Cleveland Browns. However, after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season, he was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. On Oct. 7, Flacco was traded to the Bengals to take over as the starting quarterback while Joe Burrow recovers from his injury.

He made his debut for the team during their 27-18 loss against the Packers last week. However, after his performance against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers on Thursday, Jason Whitlock questioned whether he is a better quarterback than the Super Bowl XLV champion.

"Are we sure Aaron Rodgers is better than Joe Flacco right now? That's not a diss of Rodgers. It's acknowledgement of how well Flacco is still singing at the age of 40."
With Burrow expected to miss at least three months of action, the Bengals will continue relying on Flacco as their QB1. They are next scheduled to take on the Jets on Oct. 26.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
