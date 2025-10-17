WATCH: Aaron Rodgers unleashes on Steelers teammate after suffering potential injury scare while celebrating vs. Bengals

Aaron Rodgers had a momentary injury scare during their 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. During the fourth quarter of the game, the four-time NFL MVP found tight end Pat Freiermuth with a 68-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 31-30 lead.While celebrating the touchdown, Aaron Rodgers was tackled from the back by offensive tackle Broderick Jones. This resulted in both of them falling to the ground. The veteran quarterback was visibly angry with Jones' action and shoved him away while getting up on his feet.Despite taking a one-point lead with just over two minutes left in the game, the Pittsburgh Steelers could not close out Week 7 with a victory. Bengals placekicker Evan McPherson scored a 36-yard field goal in the dying seconds. This helped his team snatch the win from their opponent's grasp and brought an end to their three-game winning streak.Rodgers ended the night completing 23 of the 34 passes he attempted for 249 yards and four passing touchdowns. On the other hand, Joe Flacco, who was brought in from the Browns to replace the injured Joe Burrow, completed 31 of the 47 passes for 342 yards and three passing touchdowns.The Steelers signed Rodgers to a one-year deal ahead of the 2025 season in June. Before Week 7's showdown against the Bengals, he helped the team to a 4-1 record. The veteran quarterback recorded 1,021 yards and 10 TDs passing in five games.Jason Whitlock questions whether Aaron Rodgers is better than Joe Flacco after Thursday night showdownJoe Flacco started the season as the QB1 of the Cleveland Browns. However, after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season, he was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. On Oct. 7, Flacco was traded to the Bengals to take over as the starting quarterback while Joe Burrow recovers from his injury.He made his debut for the team during their 27-18 loss against the Packers last week. However, after his performance against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers on Thursday, Jason Whitlock questioned whether he is a better quarterback than the Super Bowl XLV champion.&quot;Are we sure Aaron Rodgers is better than Joe Flacco right now? That's not a diss of Rodgers. It's acknowledgement of how well Flacco is still singing at the age of 40.&quot;Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJasonLINKAre we sure Aaron Rodgers is better than Joe Flacco right now? That's not a diss of Rodgers. It's acknowledgment of how well Flacco is still slinging it at age 40.With Burrow expected to miss at least three months of action, the Bengals will continue relying on Flacco as their QB1. They are next scheduled to take on the Jets on Oct. 26.