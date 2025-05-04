WATCH: AJ Brown announces engagement to GF Kelsey Riley in grand proposal video with live performance by John Legend

AJ Brown achieved the greatest sccomplishment of his career when he won Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles. Almost three months since that game, he has achieved another milestone off the field.

On Saturday, the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Kelsey Riley via an Instagram video featuring a live performance by singer John Legend:

It is unclear when the two first met, but what is known is that they first revealed their relationship on Facebook in February 2022. Seven months later in September, they welcomed a son, Arthur Juan "AJ" Jr. Brown also has a daughter, Jersee, from a past relationship.

Author of self help-book that AJ Brown read during playoffs to open studio in Philadelphia

Back in January, AJ Brown became viral for reading a book while sitting on the sidelines during the Eagles' Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers:

That book was evetually revealed to be Jim Murphy's Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life, which the wideout said had been recommended to him by backup defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr at the time, the writer reflected on the "pretty amazing" night when his book appeared on national television:

“I’m sitting here in a hotel by myself. I was like, What’s with all these messages? And then I saw what happened and I’m like, Oh my God that’s crazy. Really neat... It’s really an honor to be a part of his life.”

And now, he will turn the thoughts in the New York Times bestseller into something tangible - a so-called "Inner Excellence center" in the working-class neighborhood of Kensington, co-planned with activist Shane Claiborne. Speaking to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Murphy said:

“We want to support the families and youth there and teach them Inner Excellence and teach them what A.J. Brown has been learning. I want to bring Inner Excellence to this neighborhood.”

He also recalled being recognized by a fan as he was settling into the Eagles' Divisional Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams:

“This Eagles fan comes running up to me and says ‘I’m going to buy that for you. ’I said, ‘No, it’s really expensive. You don’t have to do that.’ He said, ‘No, I have to.’ I was like ‘Man, OK. Thank you so much.’”

Other than the location, no details for the "Inner Excellence center" have been announced.

