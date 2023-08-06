WATCH: Alix Earle gets embarrassed by stranger while recording TikTok video

Alix Earle has made a name for herself on TikTok and she now seems to be getting attention even when she does not want. That said, we can hardly pin the blame on the video intruder in this place.

It started as any run-of-the-mill TikTok video with Alix Earle looking glamorous. She is seen lip syncing to a melody in the background while she goes to sip a drink. After a few steps, however, we see consternation popping up on her face. While it is not immediately clear what has happened, she takes the camera and removes herself from the vicinity of where she was recording herself.

In a later shot, the person is seen working outside the window and minding his own business. It is fair to say that any blame for this faux pas lies on her, as she forgot to check before beginning filming. She captioned the video, "Immediately embarrassed" and then proceeding to post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"making this & seeing a man standing outside the window"

How did Alix Earle become known in the NFL circles?

While Alix Earle was a popular influencer, she became more known around NFL circles after she reportedly went out with Braxton Berrios. The current Miami Dolphins wide receiver allegedly expressed interest in her after splitting from Sophia Culpo earlier this year.

The former New York Jets wide receiver has maintained that things were not going well between him and his former partner and they mutually decided to separate in January. However, Olivia Culpo's sister has disputed that and hinted at some dishonesty in the relationship and that they broke up later than what the former New England Patriots Super Bowl-winner had claimed.

Alix Earle has, however, claimed that things are casual between the NFL player and her and they are not in a committed relationship. She said,

“Braxton and I are still talking, yes, but just casually.”

She had to address the rumors about a potential split between her and Braxton Berrios, because she herself was seen making out in July with Sebastian, who is the grandson of Donna Karan. Reportedly, the person she was kissing was only 17-years old at the time, but has since turned 18.

But whether Alix Earle enters into a commitment with Braxton Berrios or anyone else, she has got the attention of NFL fans. For someone who got famous with her "Get Ready with Me" videos, she now has an entire different fanbase who now follow her.