WATCH: Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell unveil new $120,000 Ford Raptor with growly startup

Isaac Rochell received two gifts in a little over a month. His wife, TikTok sensation Allison Kucharczyk, gave birth to their daughter Scottie Bee. Kucharczyk gave birth just in time for Rochell’s return after the Las Vegas Raiders released him last November.

The second gift is a $120,000 Ford Raptor, his dream car, per Kucharczyk. She shared his first moments with the vehicle in a recent TikTok video.

Rochell said before seeing their new vehicle:

“I’m like beyond excited. I’m feeling juiced!”

But before seeing the truck, Rochell put a “She’s the Boss: Husband PSA” cap on. When Kucharczyk asked her how he was feeling, the defensive end said:

“You have no idea. The first time I ever got a brand new car, I bought one for Ally.”

Rochell couldn’t contain his excitement upon seeing the car. He even opened some boxes containing car equipment before hopping into the vehicle. His jaw dropped upon hearing the ignition.

His wife and their baby were in the passenger seat, but they didn’t take the truck for a ride. Instead, they just sat inside while marveling at their new possession.

Near the video’s end, Kucharczyk remarked:

“This truck is so big, it kinda makes your muscles look small.”

To which the former Notre Dame standout commented:

“It’s so big, it makes me wanna have a second child.”

She played along with that last statement by captioning the video:

“second baby!!!! (it’s the car)”

Kucharczyk has three million followers and 247 million likes on TikTok. Isaac Rochell isn’t doing poorly on the platform, with 2.1 million followers and 123.2 million likes.

Isaac Rochell’s NFL career

Rochell played eight games for the Las Vegas Raiders this season before getting released. That’s an improvement, considering he played only one game for Las Vegas in the 2022 season.

Before his stint with the Raiders, the Georgia native signed with the Cleveland Browns. However, the AFC North squad terminated his contract before the 2022 NFL season started. The Browns re-signed him to the practice squad before getting elevated to the active roster.

However, the Browns waived Rochell before re-signing him to the practice squad. Eventually, the team canceled his practice squad contract four days before 2022 ended.

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Isaac Rochell in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft. He spent his first four NFL seasons there, with his best season coming in 2018. Rochell finished the season with career-highs in quarterback sacks (five), tackles (29) and quarterback hits (seven).

Aside from the Chargers, Browns and Raiders, Rochell played 12 games for the Indianapolis Colts during the 2021 NFL season.