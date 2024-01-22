WATCH: Angry Bills Mafia fire snowballs at Patrick Mahomes in viral video after Divisional Round exit vs Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills have lost yet another playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Josh Allen era, and they made their feelings known rather bluntly.

Shortly after the defending Super Bowl champions' 27-24 Divisional Round win in Orchard Park on Sunday was confirmed, Patrick Mahomes ran to the stands to greet a boy dressed in his No. 15 jersey.

But as the superstar quarterback got closer to the stands, he was met with a barrage of snowballs from the Bills Mafia:

Mahomes completed 17 of 23 attempts for 215 yards and two touchdowns to Travis Kelce. He surpassed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for most scoring connections in NFL playoff history.

The Bills, meanwhile, were led by Josh Allen, who completed 26 of 39 attempts for 186 yards and scored three total touchdowns (one passing and two rushing).

The Chiefs will visit the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Kickoff is at 3 PM and the game will be broadcast on CBS.

A recap of Bills’ Divisional Round loss to Chiefs

This is the Buffalo Bills’ second loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round, the first being in 2021, which was decided in overtime. But this may arguably hurt more, because they were the hosts.

And they got off to a decent start, scoring a field goal in their opening drive. After the visitors responded with a field goal of their own, Josh Allen ran to the endzone for the first touchdown of the game:

The defense then limited the Chiefs to another field goal, but Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce did not take long to take the lead for the first time with their record-tying 15th touchdown.

But just before halftime, Allen rushed back into the endzone for another change in lead:

Mahomes and Kelce then found each other again to open the second half, in the process surpassing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for most scoring connections in the playoffs. However, Khalil Shakir responded late into the third quarter:

The last scoring play came in the fourth quarter, when Isiah Pacheco rushed into the endzone for the first time in the game. Then, with under two minutes left, Tyler Bass missed his 44-point attempt wide right in a recreation of the notorious play in Super Bowl XXV almost 33 years ago:

Pacheco then clinched a first down to end the game.