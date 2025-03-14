WATCH: Bears WR DJ Moore and wife Rae capture precious moments with their children before welcoming third baby

Before Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore begins his preparation for the 2025 NFL season, he and his wife, Rae, are gearing up to expand their family.

The couple announced they were expecting their third child in September 2024 on an episode of "Hard Knocks." They broke the news to their daughter, Arielle Melody, who was pleasantly surprised and revealed that her father was expecting a boy.

Rae, DJ, and Arielle's 19-month-old brother, Denniston Oliver Moore III, are now only weeks away from becoming a family of five. To commemorate the moment, the family took part in a photoshoot, which Rae posted on her Instagram profile. Kinda Arzon, a Chicago-based maternity and portrait photographer, posted a behind-the-scenes video of the family's shenanigans from the shoot.

This wasn't the first time Arzon had clicked photos of the Moore family when they were weeks away from welcoming a child into their family. When Rae was pregnant with son Denniston, she and the wide receiver posed topless. The photos were later published in People Magazine. That isn't all. Last year, the photographer clicked a family portrait of the quartet, which the magazine commissioned.

If the pattern is anything to go by, expect Arzon to be the first to have pictures of the family of five.

DJ Moore's wife and kids are his biggest supporters

The 2024 season wasn't DJ Moore's finest. He finished the year with a career-high 98 catches but had only 998 yards, the third-lowest tally of his career. His few good performances also did little to help the Bears, as they finished the year with a 5-12 record.

Chicago's underwhelming campaign wasn't great viewing for the fans, who often voiced their frustration from the stands with boos. However, regardless of how many turned on Moore and his teammates, the wide receiver could always bank on the support of three people from the stands.

His wife, Rae, daughter Arielle Melody, and son Denniston cheered as loudly as they could from the stands, showcasing their support for the veteran. They were often spotted in the stands and on the sidelines and even posed for a picture with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Moore will soon be able to rely on the support of at least four people, but he'll help the Bears have a season that their fans thoroughly enjoy and be proud of the team for.

