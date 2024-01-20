Watch: Bills Mafia lines up at Highmark Stadium to shovel snow for $20 an hour as weather hits -9° for Chiefs vs Bills faceoff

Bills Mafia is relishing their team's upcoming clash with the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs, and a little bit of snow was not going to dampen their mood. The reigning Super Bowl champions will be traveling to Orchard Park for Patrick Mahomes' first true road postseason game of his career and Buffalo Bills fans are expected to make it loud.

But for the game to go ahead and for fans to be able to watch, the team needed help from their supporters to shovel the snow that was accumulating at their stadium. And Bills Mafia was more than ready to contribute, showing up with shovels to help clear the site in exchange for some fun and $20 an hour.

Bills Mafia accustomed to snow in Buffalo but so are Kansas City Chiefs

This is something, of course, that fans witnessed last week as well. Due to the lake effect, Highmark Stadium was swamped by snow before their game in the Wild Card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In fact, they had to move the game from Sunday to Monday due to the inclement weather as their fans worked overtime to try and clear the snow.

Therefore, for Josh Allen and Co., the experience will not be too different as they go out to play this Sunday. But if they were banking on the weather to make their opponents' lives difficult, that is unlikely to happen either.

Patrick Mahomes led his team to a home win at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round when temperatures had dropped to -9° F with wind chill below -20° F. The temperature forecast at Orchard Park on Sunday is also -9° but in degrees Celsius, which equates to a comparatively balmy 12° F.

Therefore, it is unlikely that temperature will play much of a factor in determining the outcome of this game. Josh Allen will also undoubtedly remember that the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow defeated them in their own stadium in the postseason last year in similar snowy conditions.

Therefore, it will come down to the fortitude of Bills Mafia to make the opposing players uncomfortable. Their season has been ended too many times recently by the Chiefs and now is the perfect time to get their revenge as they have to come to their den. Expect it to get loud whenever Patrick Mahomes has the ball.