Bills reporter Maddy Glab got herself in hot water over comments about Stefon Diggs. As the media gaggle was waiting for a player to come out and speak, she said that the wide receiver has no control and shoots his mouth off. Her comments were caught on a hot mic. She said,

“There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dude's gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F you. That’s how he treats everybody.”

Maddy Glab apologizes for her comments

She has since apologized, saying that she was in the wrong and that she did not mean to convey that Stefon Diggs treats the media disrespectfully. She said that what she was trying to convey was that the wide receiver has a huge personality and speaks independently and therefore would love for him to be present. You can see her full statement below.

Maddy Glab's comments add to the firestorm surrounding Stefon Diggs

A throwaway comment from a reporter would probably have not generated so much interest were it not for the player in question. Stefon Diggs has been one of the best wide receivers in the league, especially since he linked up with Josh Allen. However, since their last season's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the wide receiver does not seem to be happy. He was seen berating his quarterback on the sidelines during that game and things do not seem to be fully patched up.

During the offseason, he missed mandatory minicamp, which caused head coach Sean McDermott to say that he was very concerned by the situation. However, the coach looks to have taken the wide receiver's side over his quarterback.

As Michael Irvin noted in 'Undisputed', the receiver and coach were not happy with Josh Allen as the Buffalo Bills lost to the New York Jets. While the emotions are understandable, he argued that showing them publicly undermined the quarterback.

It is within this context that the comments about Stefon Diggs generated such a firestorm. Many NFL fans were already wondering if he is too independent a person to accept even a temporary drop in the level of play from his quarterback.

Maybe his forthright nature and dominance is affecting how Josh Allen feels about his authority in the team. Perhaps, that is why, as the fomer Dallas Cowboys legend noted, he was trying to force deep balls to Diggs to keep him happy even at the risk of turnovers, which ultimately led to three interceptions. Maddy Glab's comments will only add fuel to that fire, despite her apology.