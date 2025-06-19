  • home icon
  WATCH: Bodycam video shows Shedeur Sanders getting caught driving at 101MPH as Strongsville Police slap Browns QB with speeding ticket

WATCH: Bodycam video shows Shedeur Sanders getting caught driving at 101MPH as Strongsville Police slap Browns QB with speeding ticket

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jun 19, 2025 15:30 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders at the Cleveland Browns Minicamp [Image source: Imagn]

While the 2025 NFL season hasn't even kicked off yet, Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has landed in some hot water. Sanders was caught driving over the speed limit.

The Strongsville Police pulled over Sanders early Tuesday morning in an area around 71 North. The QB was driving at 101 MPH in a 60 MPH zone. That is 41 miles over the posted speed limit. He was given a warning along with a ticket. The entire bodycam footage of the incident was uploaded on the "WKYC Channel 3" YouTube channel.

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover
Sanders can choose to fight the ticket in court or just pay the fine and move on. While driving over the speed limit without an emergency is unwise, it won't impact his NFL career. Unless, of course, the rookie ends up making it a habit.

Shedeur Sanders was cautioned by the Browns' GM

Shedeur Sanders was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. But, he wasn't selected by the Cleveland Browns untill the fifth round. Some believe it happened because other teams realized that Sanders still has a lot to learn.

Meanwhile, Sanders has impressed the coaches during the preseason minicamps. Seeing his performance and potential, Browns' GM Andrew Berry cautioned the young QB, saying:

"If you’re in any position room and you’re worried about a guy that’s taken or signed, that’s out of your control, then you probably don’t have the mental wiring to be as competitive as you need to be for that spot."
He added:

"Oftentimes, the thought is like, ‘OK, well your starter gets 70 percent of the reps, your backup gets 25 percent, and your third guy gets 5 percent. And the job of the backups is to be ready to play with no reps. It doesn’t have to be that way — especially in the spring when we have some flexibility."

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Sanders in Cleveland.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
