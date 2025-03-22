Brandon Aiyuk's fiancée, Rochelle Searight, dropped a detailed Instagram reel of her morning workout on Thursday. Dressed in grey sweats and a white hoodie, Rochelle whipped up a breakfast spread: a burger with some eggs and bacon, plus a side of blueberries and strawberries. And she noted: "NOT in the mood for dishes."

After the pre-game rituals, Rochelle started with dynamic stretches before hitting the Smith machine for hip thrusts. Next up were Romanian deadlifts, seated leg curls, glute kickbacks, and assisted pull-ups.

Rochelle has been with Aiyuk since their college days at Arizona State. When the San Francisco 49ers drafted Aiyuk in 2020, the couple packed up for the Bay, welcoming their son that same year in May. Rochelle, a cosmetologist and influencer, is always front and center on game days, repping Aiyuk's No. 11.

Rochelle's birthday tribute for Brandon Aiyuk

On Monday, Rochelle Searight hit IG with a heartfelt birthday tribute for Brandon Aiyuk, calling him the most special person in her life and vowing to make sure his 27th year is his best yet. The post featured glimpses of their life together. She captioned:

“Happy Birthday to the most special person in my life I pray this is the best year you've ever experienced. Nothing would bring me more joy than to be sitting together 365 days from now & you tell me that 27 was the best year of your life. You deserve ultimate happiness & I will do everything in my power to make sure that happens.”

But while Rochelle is focused on celebrating Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers are reportedly weighing a different kind of decision, one that could shake up their roster in a big way.

San Francisco's front office is in recalibration mode. General manager John Lynch has made it clear that the team needs to get younger and realign spending. That's why Aiyuk has been at the center of trade discussions. Despite his four-year, $120 million contract extension, the team is exploring ways to manage their cap space more efficiently.

