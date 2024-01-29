WATCH: Brandon Aiyuk's parents get hyped in post-game interview as 49ers book tickets to Super Bowl 

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk came up big in the team's win against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game.

Trailing the Lions 24-10 in the third quarter with a little over six minutes left in the game, Aiyuk made one of the most clutch postseason catches in recent memory. He caught a 51-yard pass that was deflected off of a Lions defender's helmet and set up the 49ers in scoring position to help lead their comeback.

The 49ers would eventually win the game 34-31. Following the victory, Aiyuk and his parents spoke to NFL reporter Stacey Dales. Aiyuk's parents were celebrating with him and said how excited they were to go to the Super Bowl.

"Oh man, what a game, what a game! He came up big in the nick of time, we’re so happy, we’re going to the Super Bowl," said Aiyuk's father.

Dales then asked Aiyuk how he was able to stay focused on making the unusual catch he made in the contest.

"God was on our side The ball was there, I'm not sure what happened but, we ended up scoring points and we didn't look back after that. I was hoping to make a play, designed to make a play, and one came up."

Aiyuk would score a few plays later and end the game, catching three passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Brandon Aiyuk had a funny reaction to his crazy catch not making No. 1 on ESPN's top 10 plays this morning

While Brandon Aiyuk had one of the most remarkable catches this weekend and in recent memory in the postseason, he did not make No. 1 on Sportscenter's top-10 plays this morning.

Aiyuk's catch did make No. 2, which made the wide receiver disgruntled.

Aiyuk posted on social media this morning his reaction:

"Number two? Who the hell don't have it at one now? Let me see this sh**. Man get the f..."

At the end of the video, Aiyuk was referring to Lamar Jackson throwing himself with the ball for a first down, which was the number one play.

Both plays were great, but Aiyuk's was more meaningful, which helped his team advance ot the Super Bowl. The 49ers will now face the Kansas City Chiefs with a chance to avenge their Super Bowl loss from a few seasons ago.