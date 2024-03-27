WATCH: Brock Purdy gives uplifting speech to Iowa State women's hoops team after heartbreaking OT loss to Stanford

Quarterback Brock Purdy delivered an inspiring pep talk after the Iowa State women’s basketball team lost to Stanford in the second round of the NCAA Division I Tournament.

The Pro Bowl quarterback said in the Cyclones locker room after the 87-81 loss:

“All you guys are some freaking ballers. I hope you guys know that the standard’s high here, man. The standards are high. You guys have laid the foundation. You guys have had a foundation in coach (Bill) Fennelly, and when you guys continue to do and allow the younger guys to come in and keep it up, like, that’s all, you guys.”

“So, heads freaking high, you guys (when) you walk out because you guys put it all out there. That’s all I got to say. I love you guys. I love what you stand for, and I’m so proud to be a Cyclone and watch. What an honor. So, heads up, freaking champions in my eyes. Love you, girls.”

Brock Purdy played four seasons at Iowa State before the 49ers made him the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He finished his college football career with 993 completions for 12,170 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions.

It’s his time to inspire the Cyclones women’s basketball players after losing in overtime despite playing at the Cardinals’ home court, Maples Pavilion. Brock Purdy must have received many encouraging messages after the 49ers’ overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58.

The Niners had a halftime lead in that game, but the Chiefs forced an extra period. They lost their second Super Bowl in four seasons to the Chiefs when Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman Jr. for the title-winning touchdown.

The 49ers get positive returns as Brock Purdy plays under his rookie-scale contract

Last season, Brock Purdy finished the regular season with a 69.4 completion percentage (308 out of 444) for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The Niners received this production while Purdy earned a $870,000 base salary in 2023.

Purdy’s deal has two seasons left, and he will earn $985,000 in 2024. Another impressive season should entice the Niners to negotiate a lucrative long-term extension with him.

The 49ers still have a solid offensive unit around him, featuring Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. Meanwhile, Brandon Aiyuk will play the 2024 season under a fifth-year option. If both sides don’t agree on an extension, he could become a free agent after the season.­­

Aside from Aiyuk, Maliek Collins, Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, De’Vondre Campbell, Talanoa Hufanga, Deommodore Lenoir, and Jauan Jennings will be free agents next offseason.