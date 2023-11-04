WATCH: Brock Purdy works on fiancée Jenna Brandt's Iowa farm during bye week

After some tough weeks, Brock Purdy is spending time with fiancée Jenna Brandt as he unwinds during the San Francisco 49ers' bye week.

After a perfect 5-0 start, they have now lost three straight games. They have fallen from being top of the NFC to second in their own division as the Seattle Seahawks have stolen a march on them. Brock Purdy has not been his usual self in the last three games either, throwing five interceptions in that period.

So he decided the best way to get his mojo back was to do some farming and spend time with his fiancée. He went back to Iowa, which is where he went to college as well, and spent time on his future in-law's farm. In a video posted by Jenna Brandt, the 49ers quarterback can be seen driving a tractor as they harvest the crops.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It makes for a beautiful video and is sure to endear the player to the wider public even more as they see a player living a simple life despite his fame.

Expand Tweet

Can Jenna Brandt be the lucky charm for Brock Purdy?

The San Francisco 49ers will be hoping that Brock Purdy can rebound after the bye week and that spending time with fiancée Jenna Brandt revitalizes him.

As mentioned before, his performances over the last three games have not met the standards he had set before. In the opening five games of the season, he threw for nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Since then, he has three touchdowns and five interceptions.

But the hope for the 49ers is that Brock Purdy looks to be trending in the right direction. After a woeful night against the Cleveland Browns, he has lost the last two games to the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals, both of whom have accomplished quarterbacks. Additionally, in the last two games, his completion percentage has picked up to above 70 again.

Purdy has been trying to force the issue at different times, leading to the interceptions, and if he can cut it out, he should be alright. He has also not been helped by injuries at key times, with the likes of Chistian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams all seeing absences.

Expand Tweet

Now that Purdy is the franchise quarterback of a stroied NFL franchise, he will have to step up an lead under difficult circumstances. That is something he will have to work on himself, though, as his fiancée cannot help in that.