WATCH: C. J. Stroud's mom Kimberly goes viral praying for Texans QB during divisional round clash vs Ravens

C. J. Stroud and the Houston Texans held their own in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at the M&T Bank Stadium. The quarterback had an underwhelming half by his lofty standards. He completed 11 of 20 pass attempts for 131 yards with no touchdowns.

Midway through the second quarter, the broadcast panned to the quarterback's mother, Kimberly Stroud, who was seen praying for her son and the Texans as they trailed 10-3.

Her prayers were answered. After the Texans' defense stifled Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense, punt returner Steven Sims escaped multiple tackles and found the endzone for the game-tying touchdown.

While Stroud and the offense struggled the rest of the way in the first half, the Texans' defense ensured the game remained level at 10-10 at the end of the first half.