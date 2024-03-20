WATCH: Caleb Williams crosses paths with Bears WR Keenan Allen at USC’s Pro Day

All eyes were on Caleb Williams at USC's Pro Day but Keenan Allen's presence there added another layer of intrigue to the proceedings. The presumptive first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft is expected to be picked by the Chicago Bears, who own this year's first selection courtesy of the Carolina Panthers. They have already traded Justin Fields, making it abundantly clear that they intend to pick a quarterback in this year's draft.

Keenan Allen, meanwhile, had been a mainstay for the Chargers ever since he was picked up in the 2013 NFL Draft by the team. He had been a trusted receiver for both Philip Rivers and then Justin Herbert but Jim Harbaugh's appointment as the new head coach and salary cap considerations spelled the end for him. The Bears snagged him up, knowing his veteran presence would be invaluable for a rookie quarterback.

But, if indeed Chicago is picking Caleb Williams in the draft, then Keenan Allen wanted to get to know him better from the get-go, it seems. His presence at the Pro Day will be interpreted as another sign that the USC star is going to join the Bears. The camaraderie between the two was also special to see and it should excite the fanbase. You can watch the entire interaction below.

Keenan Allen one of the weapons Caleb Williams will have at his disposal if he joins the Bears

Justin Fields will be looking back wistfully from Pittsburgh and wondering what he could have done if Chicago had given him the weapons they plan to give their new quarterback. Keenan Allen's addition gives them a new offensive threat but general manager Ryan Poles has not been limited to that.

He has signed D'Andre Swift as the new running back, Gerald Everett adds to the receiving threat from tight end and they have a new center in Coleman Shelton. If Caleb Williams comes and joins the Bears, he will be entering a team that will be better geared to succeed than under his predecessor.

And the USC talent will need every bit of help that he needs. People might claim that he is a generational quarterback, but every rookie needs help. The step up from college football to the NFL is huge for any player, but it is the most demanding in what is called the toughest position to play in all of sports. Caleb Williams will have his work cut out and it will be up to veterans like Keenan Allen to make his job easier if he does come to Chicago.