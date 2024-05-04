WATCH: Caleb Williams gets massive ovation at Wrigley Field as Chicago embraces new Bears QB

Caleb Williams got a massive ovations as the new Bears appeared at Wrigley Field in front of the Chicago Cubs' faithful. Baseball, like football, often has crosstown rivalries. But while a city like New York might have both the Yankees and the Mets to go with the Giants and the Jets, Chicago is a city united when it comes to football. And whether it is the White Sox or the Cubs' fans, all of them are rooting for new Bears quarterback.

And the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft got a sampling of the love that is going to come his way in Chicago as he sat watching the Cubs with a club uniform on. He stood up to acknowledge the crowd and that just caused to stadium to turn up the decibel levels even higher.

The Bears, one of the most storied franchises in the NFL, are crying out for a frachise quarterback who can lead them to glory. For too long they have watched other teams succeed with top players in that position, especially their hated rivals in Green Bay, while they labored. Now, it is clear to see that they are putting their faith in Caleb Williams to be that guy.

Love might disspiate quickly for Caleb Williams if he cannot deliver for the Chicago Bears

Chicago is currently showing a lot of love to Caleb Williams but the pressure is on him to deliver for the Bears. He is the undisputed starter, which is a hard job to do when one is a rookie. And supporters who have been hurting for a long time are especially prone to changing their minds if he is not delivering the performances needed.

One only needs to go back three years, when Justin Fields was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and promised as the savior of the franchise. He was also given an ovation at Wrigley Field, just as Caleb Williams was today.

But after being named the starter in his first season, he never led the team to a winning record and never made it to the postseason. Even as the NFC North saw three different champions crowned in the last three years, it was never the Chicago Bears.

And he was, therefore, traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers to make way for Caleb Williams. If he cannot deliver what the franchise is asking for, he may found the love short-lived just as Justin Fields found out.