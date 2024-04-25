WATCH: Caleb Williams stuns in stylish NFL Draft suit alongside mystery girlfriend ahead of main Detroit event

Caleb Williams is turning heads on the 2024 NFL draft red carpet. Expected to be the No.1 pick for the Chicago Bears, the USC star has been under the spotlight for months. This includes his game, pre-draft events and also everything involved with his personal life.

Of course, football fans were waiting eagerly for Williams to show up with his plus one.

Williams was captured as he left his hotel in Detroit, arm in arm with who many think is his girlfriend. Though the QB hasn't provided much information about his partner, he has previously tweeted about her accompanying him.

In fact, Williams also mentioned the gown that she would be wearing.

"Wait till yall see draft day suit and my ladies dress. 1 of 1s 😆," Williams wrote on Twitter.

The woman in question was wearing a silver, sparkly dress, doing well to compliment Williams' own style. Caleb Williams' was also a showstopper, the soon-to-be NFL rookie explaining his look to Cam Newton while on the red carpet.

He opted for a 'double-breasted zip-up', something subtle while elegant at the same time. Complimenting his own style, Caleb Williams added:

"So nice. Just something subtle. No big change. Not anything like that. Classy. Unique. One of one."