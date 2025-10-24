[WATCH] Cam Newton throws hands with Alabama A&M mascot Bulldog during First Take’s HBCU tour

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton starred in a heated moment with the mascot of Alabama A&amp;M during Friday's episode of ESPN's &quot;First Take.&quot; The morning show began its HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) tour, which wasn't exempt from controversy. Newton was seen throwing punches with the Bulldogs mascot, first hitting it with a right hand and then shoving it. The mascot tried to fight back, but Newton wasn't interested in that and continued to walk the field. After the mascot tried to approach him again, a visibly upset Newton stood up and cut the action off immediately.Stephen A. Smith brought Newton and Ryan Clark to Birmingham ahead of the Amazon Magic City Classic between Alabama A&amp;M and Alabama State. The two mascots raced in a 40-yard dash. Newton took the field to run with the two mascots, but when the Alabama A&amp;M mascot knocked his hat off, the former quarterback didn't appreciate that.Cam Newton isn't new to these altercations. Back in 2024, the former Carolina Panthers star starred in a big fight during a youth 7v7 football tournament in Atlanta.Newton got into a shoving match with two other people, which escalated into a fight under a tent and then continued into a grassy area. The 2015 NFL MVP fought TJ and Steph Brown, two coaches who previously worked for Newton and created their own 7v7 team after the relationship with the quarterback finished.Cam Newton rejects the notion of Drake Maye being a top 5 QB in the NFLCam Newton had a strong response when former New England Patriots offensive guard Damien Woody said Drake Maye is a top-five quarterback in the NFL. During Monday's episode of First Take, Newton said:“Top five in the NFL? All right, Damien, you’re tripping. Is he playing good football? Yes, he definitely is. But top five in the NFL?”While he paid respect to Maye, Newton said the Patriots' young star still has a long way to go to unlock his potential.“Nothing against Drake Maye, because I’m a fan. If I’ve never been a fan of any young quarterback, he’s my favorite. But I don’t think he’s reached a limit now where you need to consider him a top five.”The Patriots are 5-2 behind Maye's strong performances. However, Newton doesn't think he's at the peak of his game.