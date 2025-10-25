WATCH: Cam Skattebo shows off custom diamond grills and earrings, going all out with jewelry ahead of Giants-Eagles showdown

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has been in the news for his on-field antics this season. However, the Giants rookie caught the attention for his new look ahead of the clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.Charles, a jewelry designer, shared a video of Skattebo rocking custom diamond-studded grills and earrings in his Instagram post on Friday.&quot;Had to go crazy on the new 8x8 grillz for @sk4ttp4ck 💎🦷 • white gold mosaic set grillz with a mix of emeralds, pears, and marquise on every other tooth 💎💎 • By Roman,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also shared an Instagram story featuring the Giants running back with the caption:&quot;New set of grillz and earrings. That boy shinin.&quot;The Giants picked Cam Skattebo in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft and the running back has formed a strong partnership with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.Skattebo has rushed for 398 yards this season with five rushing touchdowns. The 23-year-old is gearing up for a clash against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday.Cam Skattebo gets slapped with $15,000 fine by NFL for violating concussion protocolThe Giants running back was fined $15,000 for violating the NFL's concussion protocol. Cam Skattebo and Giants coach Brian Daboll rushed to the medical tent during the Week 6 clash against the Eagles.The duo went into the tent while the trainers were evaluating rookie Jaxson Dart. Apart from Skattebo, the league and the NFL Players Association levied a $100,000 fine for Daboll and a $200,000 fine for the Giants.