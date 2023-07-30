WATCH: Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald gets booed at cancer fundraising golf tournament 

Larry Fitzgerald has seen the best of days and he's also seen the worst. Out at the Coeur D' Alene resort in Coeur D' Alene, Idaho, on Saturday, July 29, the legendary Cardinals wide receiver got to be an athlete in front of a crowd once again. However, it didn't go as planned.

Stepping out onto the 16th putting green at the Showcase Golf cancer fundraising tournament, an announcer revealed that all beers at a nearby bar would be 50 percent off if one of the players managed to make a birdie. As the below video shows, the wide receiver attempted the lengthy putt but ultimately missed.

In response to not getting a discount on booze, the boobirds came out and dumped on the 39-year-old.

In his party, were also legendary running back Jerome Bettis and Raiders legend Marcus Allen. They also missed their birdie putts but made up the difference by announcing that they would pay for the same discount for those in attendance, getting a wave of cheers. Fitzgerald made no such offer.

Alex Crescenti @alex_crescenti Plenty of celebrities back in the Inland Northwest this weekend for The Showcase golf tournament supporting the @ComCancerFund. Former @RedSox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is playing in his 3rd tournament. Hear from him and others playing, tonight on @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/2EQYIC4hAS

Is Larry Fitzgerald good at golf?

Larry Fitzgerald at the 2023 Couer D' Alene Showcase Golf Tournament

Larry Fitzgerald didn't have the best overall performance on Saturday on the 18-hole golf course but he didn't have the worst day, either. That said, he was still tucked near the bottom of the leaderboard at the end of the 36-hole tournament, tied for 26th place.

Throughout the day, fans collectively gasped and muttered or screamed their analysis the former wide receiver's way.

“Go back to football,” a fan yelled after he missed the aforementioned putt on the 16th hole.

After he shanked his opening teeoff, another fan remarked:

“He golfs like us.”

Later in the day, another one exhaustingly uttered, “C’mon, Larry.”

During the course of the event, the wide receiver stayed quiet and largely ignored the fans and even Bettis and Allen in his group. Only at the start of the round and at the end, did he seem to acknowledge the fans cheering for him. Essentially, his only interaction with the crowd was to give out autographs in a quick and speedy fashion.

All of that said, it could be a result of his unfortunate play quality on the second day of the two-day event. The previous day, Fitzgerald shot a 70. On the final day, he shot an 85. The first day was a private event and the second day was for the public, meaning that some could chalk up the struggle to the pressure of playing in front of fans in a sport that requires a surgical finesse.

The bright side is that at 39 years old, he can play for another 20-30 years and work on his game to climb the leaderboard.