Watch: Cardinals RB James Conner pulls off an insane one-handed catch for a TD

James Conner is showing up big in every game. The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Chicago Bears in an ever-important game for both teams.

The Cardinals have had some slight trouble without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who has now made his triumphant return. The Cardinals need this win to continue their stranglehold on the NFC and become the first team in the league with 10 wins.

The Bears are still chasing a coveted playoff spot and started Andy Dalton in place of rookie Justin Fields, who is dealing with a rib injury.

The Cardinals are plenty happy that Murray has returned to proper form and already has 2 touchdowns on the day, including this impressive one-handed catch from James Conner.

Watch: James Conner spectacular touchdown catch

James Conner is a big-time touchdown machine in the 2021 season. He added an impressive one-handed catch to complete this 13th touchdown of the season.

A one-handed catch and spin move allowed Conner to run along the sidelines and into the endzone for the score.

Conner has been one of the most consecutive players on the Cardinals team, logging a touchdown in every single game since Week 7. Kyler Murray being back and adding to the run game that himself and Conner can achieve is going to add to that extra level of offensive prowess that the team had before Murray was placed on IR.

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be the team to beat in the NFC and a big win today against the Bears will keep them two games ahead of the Green Bay Packers. Should the Cardinals remain the #1 seed in the playoffs, they will be allowed a first-round playoff bye week and home-field advantage.

With DeAndre Hopkins back and the elite level at which James Conner has been playing, this Cardinals team is going to be hard to beat, especially with how good their defense has been playing.

They are the only team left in the league with only two losses.

The Cardinals are currently in the lead against the Bears with the score being 24-7 in the third quarter.

