Fantasy Football: 3 Potential breakout players from each NFC West team

Most fantasy football teams that found success last season had a significant number of players from the NFC West. It is one of the few divisions in the National Football League where all four teams are direct rivals.

Last season the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC West but were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams, a wild card team, in the first round of the playoffs. In terms of fantasy football, there are plenty of good options in the NFC West that can be drafted to help players win their fantasy league.

Potential Fantasy Football breakout stars for the NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Running back Chase Edmonds rushed for 448 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown along with 402 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. Edmonds will now be the Arizona Cardinals' number one running back this season, along with James Conner, who was signed this offseason.

Conner is looking to rebound this season after a disappointing 2020 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Conner has something to prove and Arizona could give him that opportunity. Although Conner may not be the starting running back on fantasy football teams, he's definitely at least worth a flex spot.

Kyler Murray showed a huge amount of growth in 2020 and his production will only go up. He was a force against NFC West teams and his play is only maturing every year. His fantasy football numbers should get better this season.

Los Angeles Rams

Running back Cam Akers is primed to be the starting running back for the Rams in 2021. New quarterback Matt Stafford should also help Akers and his fantasy football numbers.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is bound to have his best season yet as Matt Stafford is sure to utilize him and his talents. Drafting Kupp will be an advantage because some will draft players based on last season's performance and not what players are bound to do in 2021.

Tyler Higbee is expected to be the Rams' starting tight end in 2021. Higbee has spent the last few seasons splitting game time with others. However, as a starter, his stats, as well as his fantasy football points tally, should see a significant uptick.

San Francisco 49ers

Trey Sermon, the rookie running back out of Ohio State, has the potential to stand out in the 49ers offense. Sermon will initially be sharing time with Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert but should beat them out for the starting job. Sermon should be considered a flex option.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's 2020 rookie season was supposed to be a learning curve. However, due to a long list of injuries on the 49ers roster, Aiyuk became the number one receiver. Despite playing with three different quarterbacks, he was still one of the better receivers in the league. He should be an even bigger presence in 2021 and reward fantasy football owners with plenty of points.

George Kittle has always been one of the tight ends who are picked early in the fantasy football draft. Kittle should have another stellar campaign this season barring any injuries.

Seattle Seahawks

Chris Carson re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason for a significant amount of money, meaning that he should be the number one running back. Carson has solid numbers, but considering the other options at tailback in the league isn't usually a top fantasy football draft pick. Carson should be a steal in 2021.

Running backs with the most fantasy points per rushing attempt (Min. 100 attempts):



1) Alvin Kamara 2.02

2) D’Andre Swift 1.66

3) Austin Ekeler 1.42

4) Chris Carson 1.33

5) Aaron Jones 1.28#FantasyFootball #NFL pic.twitter.com/1vEKBvZdXw — FantasyData (@FantasyDataNFL) June 11, 2021

Gerald Everett could finally be a starting tight end in the NFL. Having shared time with Tyler Higbee the last few seasons with the Rams, this will be Everett's chance to breakout with big numbers.

D'Wayne Eskridge is a rookie out of Western Michigan who was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Eskridge is not a household name and should be able to make an impact with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' offense.

