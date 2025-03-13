WATCH: CeeDee Lamb's heartbreaking reaction on live stream goes viral after finding out DeMarcus Lawrence's Cowboys exit

The Dallas Cowboys have seen some talent leave their team as unrestricted free agents and we saw the reaction of how the players take the news of teammates signing somewhere else. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was on a stream when the news that DeMarcus Lawrence signed with the Seattle Seahawks. In the video posted below, you can see Lamb's reaction and how the move affected his mood.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

DeMarcus Lawrence spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys up to this point as he was drafted with the 34th pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the team and played in 141 games. It will be interesting to see how the front office recovers from losing a key piece like Lawrence.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What will the Dallas Cowboys do to replace DeMarcus Lawrence?

DeMarcus Lawrence has shown the ability to be a disruptive force coming off the edge alongside Micah Parsons so losing a key figure like him, both on the field and in the locker room as a veteran who has been part of the team for over a decade, is difficult to replace. If the Cowboys do not sign an edge rusher in free agency, it looks like Sam Williams will replace him in the lineup.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Williams finished the 2024 season with 26 total tackles (15 solo, 11 assisted) with a forced fumble, 2.5 run stuffs, and 4.5 sacks while playing in all 17 games. If the team wants to address the defensive end position by going outside the organization, there are some moves that can be made.

The Cincinnati Bengals are allowing defensive end Trey Hendrickson search for a trade and that would be a massive addition to the roster for the Dallas Cowboys. The defensive ends available in free agency include Charles Omenihu, DeMarcus Walker, Clelin Ferrel, and Dante Fowler Jr. to name a few.

Next, of course, will be addressing the opposite pass-rusher to Micah Parsons via the 2025 NFL draft. Dallas currently holds 10 picks in the draft with seven of them coming in Day 3 of the draft. They could easily select an edge rusher who can battle it out for a chance to become the other defensive end in the team's 4-3 base defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.