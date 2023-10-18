WATCH: Chargers fan left bloodied after massive fight with Cowboys fans at SoFi stadium

The Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys battled on Monday Night Football. While much of the conversation has centered around the now infamous Chargers fan for screaming at the top of her lungs with an intense look on her face, it wasn't the only intense scene in Sofi Stadium.

During the game, a violent scene also took place between a Cowboys and Chargers fan. A video captured the violent scene. It would be rated "R" for blood. Here's the video, courtesy of MLFootball on Twitter/X. Viewer discretion is advised:

In the video, one fan was face down, while the other delivered blows on the back of his head. In the roughly 45-second clip, other fans were seen arguing and trying to stop the fight. At the end of the video, the camera zooms in on the fan who received the brunt of the punishment, whose face was bloodied from the punches thrown at him.

Dak Prescott's stats resemble 2022 after sluggish Cowboys' offensive start

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

Heading into the season, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy proclaimed that they were going to run the ball much more. Many took that to mean that Dak Prescott's role would be minimized. Thus far, that much has happened.

In 2022, Prescott threw for 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. This year, through six games, he has thrown for six touchdowns and four interceptions. That puts him on pace for 18 touchdown passes, which would be the fewest of his career aside from his injury-riddled 2020 season.

He's also on pace for about 11 interceptions, which would be just seven away from matching the 18 touchdowns. If that happens, it will be the closest he's ever gotten to having a 1:1 touchdown-interception ratio in his time with the Cowboys.

The Los Angeles Chargers had one of the lowest-ranked passing defenses in the NFL, so most believed that if he was going to pop, it was going to be in this game. In the contest, he completed 70 percent of his passes for 272 yards and a touchdown.

Many believe he's losing leverage ahead of his upcoming negotiation with Jerry Jones over his future compensation, and potentially his future with the team.

He needed a breakout year to maximize his next contract, and he hasn't been able to do that. With the season still young, there's still time. Will Dak Prescott hit a new gear with CeeDee Lamb and his other receivers this season?