WATCH: Chiefs DT Chris Jones drops F-bombs, gives Bills Mafia the finger in heated moment

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills' rivalry added another chapter in the divisional round of the playoffs. But defensive tackle Chris Jones took it up a notch.

The Chiefs and Bills have a history of playing superb games that come down to the wire, both in the regular season and the playoffs. There is a sense that this rivalry is getting spicier.

Buffalo was in prime position to finally slay Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as it played at home, and Kansas City wasn't the "normal" Chiefs fans had become accustomed to.

With the Bills losing on a late missed field goal, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones let his emotions get the better of him. A video has now emerged of him doing unsavory things toward Bills fans.

In the video below, Jones is mouthing and showing the finger to Buffalo fans in the stands.

Chris Jones and Bills fans get into it pre-game

Some will say that this kind of reaction doesn't "just" happen, and they may be right.

Another Chris Jones video has emerged, with the Bills and Chiefs game being built up as the next chapter in the storied rivalry. This time, it was pre-game, as he was warming up in the end zone.

In the video, Jones can be seen talking (or trash-talking) to Bills fans as he gets fired up for the game. Loud boos can be heard as Jones walks around the end zone, pumped for the game.

Well, it seemed to work, as evidenced by the video above.

Check out the exchange between Jones and Bills fans pre-game below.

So, as we can see, the tension was already palpable in the stadium as Bills fans and Jones were going at it.

Looking at this video, we can understand why Chris Jones acted the way he did in the first video. While it isn't ideal for an NFL player to interact with fans like that, Jones felt vindicated by slaying the Bills in their stadium.

Chris Jones and Chiefs into another AFC Championship game

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

Jones has never not played in the postseason. Dating back to 2016, the Chiefs have made the playoffs every season. And in Patrick Mahomes' time as a starter (six years), Kansas City has made the AFC Championship game each year.

Jones and the Chiefs are eyeing yet another Super Bowl as the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson stand in their way.

After the slugfest against the Bills, Kansas City will face an entirely different offense that Todd Monken has created in Baltimore.

We aren't sure if Jones will get the Ravens crowd as pumped as he did with Buffalo, given there isn't that same rivalry with Baltimore. But we wouldn't put it past him.