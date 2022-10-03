WATCH: Chiefs HC Andy Reid marks ad debut in State Farm commercial with Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is known by many as the figure on the sidelines, calling the plays for Patrick Mahomes to execute. However, the head coach has taken center stage in the newest advertising campaign for State Farm.

In the ad, the head coach is seen messing with people on an airplane. While talking to the spokesman for State Farm, the head coach is seen drawing mustaches on the person sitting beside him. Mahomes then walks up with a drawn-on mustache, expressing confusion and asking why it keeps happening to him. Reid throws the marker away before saying he would get to the bottom of the matter.

Andy Reid's road to State Farm

Andy Reid (l) and Patrick Mahomes (r) - Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts

Andy Reid got his start in coaching back in 1982 at Brigham Young, an FBS school. He stayed on the college scene until 1992, when he joined the Green Bay Packers as a tight-end and offensive line coach. It took until 1999 at age 41 for him to get his first head coaching gig with the Philadelphia Eagles.

2012 served as the end of his time in Philadelphia. In his time with the Eagles, he reached the Super Bowl and also made four conference championship games. Michael Vick and Donovan McNabb served as his quarterbacks during his run with the team.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Andy Reid loves to polish his genius with slick little red-zone trick plays that sometimes come off as high-schoolish and definitely are taken personally by a veteran defense like the one he just shell-gamed. No doubt the Bucs are saying, "Can't they just beat us straight up?" Andy Reid loves to polish his genius with slick little red-zone trick plays that sometimes come off as high-schoolish and definitely are taken personally by a veteran defense like the one he just shell-gamed. No doubt the Bucs are saying, "Can't they just beat us straight up?"

In 2013, the head coach landed with the Chiefs. Over the ensuing years, he took the franchise to their first Super Bowl victory (February 2020) since 1969. He would return the following year but lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also took the team to two more conference championship games.

trey wingo @wingoz Just a few numbers to crunch after the SNF game: The @Chiefs have now won 6 straight primetime games, 13 straight against NFC teams. Andy Reid is now 10–2 when playing against the #1 scoring defense. Just a few numbers to crunch after the SNF game: The @Chiefs have now won 6 straight primetime games, 13 straight against NFC teams. Andy Reid is now 10–2 when playing against the #1 scoring defense.

Today, Reid is enjoying a 3-1 record and a victory over Brady on Sunday Night Football. Next week, the head coach faces the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The game kicks off at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN and Kansas City must be wary of their AFC West rivals. The Raiders won their first game of the season in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos and are looking to build on that.

Andy Reid is aware of the Raiders' talents and will likely build a cunning gameplan for the matchup. With many expecting the Chiefs to compete for the Super Bowl this season, he could soon add to his already impressive coaching career.

