WATCH: Chiefs’ heiress Ava Hunt confronts Hudson Westbrook over bold Super Bowl halftime question

In an Instagram collaboration with the “Fetii” account on Friday, Kansas City Chiefs heiress and SMU Mustangs cheerleader Ava Hunt confronted singer Hudson Westbrook over a bold take on his Super Bowl halftime show scenario.

During the exchange, Hunt asked Westbrook which two teams he’d like to see play during his dream Super Bowl performance. Westbrook initially responded,

“I’d go with the Patriots and the Cowboys or the Ravens.”

Hunt immediately challenged the omission of her family’s team. The singer then responded by acknowledging Kansas City’s consistent presence at the Super Bowl in recent years.

“Because I’ve already seen them play the Super Bowl five times. I love Patty. I love Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs would be in it, okay. Chiefs and Cowboys.”

The moment drew attention given the 19-year-old’s connection to the franchise. Her father, Clark Hunt, is the Chiefs’ chairman and CEO. Ava, currently a sophomore cheerleader at SMU, has been active both on and off-field. In March, she participated in a charity event in full uniform, followed by a family weekend with parents Clark and Tavia Hunt on SMU’s campus.

Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss, Ava was seen attending an FC Dallas MLS game with her sister, Gracie Hunt, with both of them wearing leather outfits. The team is also part of the Hunt family’s sports holdings. Ava later traveled to Cabo San Lucas with her family for spring break.

Gracie and Ava Hunt mark milestone with matching posts and birthday celebration

Clark Hunt’s daughters, Gracie and Ava Hunt, celebrated their shared birthday on Mar. 29 this year. The sisters, born exactly seven years apart, turned 26 and 19 respectively. Both are active public figures on social media and regularly seen at Chiefs games, sometimes alongside Taylor Swift, who is in a relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

Ava Hunt posted a birthday message on Instagram, referring to Gracie as her “birthday twin” and “built-in best friend,” alongside a photo carousel of the two.

Gracie also shared a tribute on IG, calling Ava a source of joy and light. She captioned the post,

“Today, I’m celebrating a piece of my heart! Happy Birthday, Ava Hunt!”

Their mother, Tavia Hunt, posted separate birthday messages for each daughter and hosted a joint celebration. The posts reflect the family’s close dynamic and public profile, particularly during a high-visibility season for the Chiefs franchise.

