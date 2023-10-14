WATCH: Christen Harper sends Jared Goff intimate birthday wish on Lions QB's 29th birthday

Christen Harper and Jared Goff met each other on a dating app. They got engaged in June 2022, and as informed by the SI Swimsuit model in one of her TikTok videos, they will get married soon.

On Goff's 29th birthday, the SI Swimsuit's Co-Rookie of the Year posted a video of herself dancing with her partner on her Instagram account.

Harper captioned the post:

"Happy Birthday to my best friend 🤍"

"I love you [Jared Goff']"

Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions QB, has been performing well in the 2023 NFL season. As per the statistics, in the regular season, Goff has completed 69.8% of his passes, with 1,265 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. His passer rating stands at 104.4, and he has been sacked seven times.

Additionally, Goff has made 14 rushing attempts, gaining 11 yards and scoring two touchdowns on the ground. He has maintained a solid completion percentage and has been effective both as a passer and rusher.

Christen Harper shared the advice Jared Goff imparted to her

At the "Be You Women's Empowerment Series," Christen Harper, a prominent swimsuit model celebrated for her empowering stance, took the stage to impart wisdom garnered from her experiences navigating the complex world of social media. This event, organized by Sports Illustrated and held at the University of Cincinnati, became a platform for Harper to share invaluable insights with an eager and receptive audience.

Drawing from her relationship with Jared Goff, Harper conveyed Goff's advice on handling the often tumultuous landscape of social media. Goff's counsel was both pragmatic and enlightening, steering Harper away from placing excessive value on positive comments, as it could inadvertently give more weight to the negative ones.

Building upon Goff's advice, Harper stressed the significance of surrounding oneself with a supportive and uplifting community. She underscored the need to prioritize relationships with individuals who foster encouragement and contribute to her sense of grounding. In doing so, Harper advocated for deliberately curating one's social circles, valuing those who inspire growth and positivity.