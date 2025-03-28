WATCH: Christian McCaffrey returns to the field for recovery after season-ending injury

On Friday, San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey posted a video on Instagram that showed him training both in the gym and on the field.

McCaffrey missed almost the entire 2024 campaign due to various injuries.

"🧳." the post was captioned.

Last season, McCaffrey only played in four games for the 49ers due to various injuries. He missed the first eight games of the season due to Achilles tendonitis in both legs, returning to the team after their Week 9 bye week. Then, in a Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills, McCaffrey suffered a PCL injury that forced him to miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

McCaffrey finished the 2024 campaign with 50 carries for 202 yards and 15 receptions for 146 yards.

Is Christian McCaffrey's injury history concerning?

In short, yes. McCaffrey does have a long history of serious injuries since entering the league. During his legendary career, McCaffrey has missed significant time due to ankle, knee, Achilles, calf and hamstring injuries. However, when he is healthy, he is arguably the best running back in the league.

McCaffrey is an elite running back who is quick and agile, has an amazing vision with the ball, can make defenders miss, and is also a physical runner. In addition to this, McCaffrey is an elite pass catcher who is a phenomenal route runner, has great hands and has the ability to gain yards after the catch. When healthy, he can do it all in every aspect of the game.

However, the 49ers are at a crossroads. Yes, McCaffrey is one of the best players in the NFL, but he has missed significant time over the past few years. The 49ers need McCaffrey, as their most successful season in recent memory came when McCaffrey was fully healthy and almost unstoppable all year.

In 2023, when the 49ers made the Super Bowl, McCaffrey had 272 carries for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.

