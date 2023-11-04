WATCH: Christian McCaffrey's fiancee Olivia Culpo breaks down in tears after 49ers star's bachelorette gesture

Christian McCaffrey is having an MVP-like season on the field and is also winning off of it. The San Francisco 49ers running back is dating actress and model Olivia Culpo and showed how much he loved her at a recent event.

The two-time Pro Bowler surprised the actress while in attendance at an event located near a river. Culpo was asked to press a button that started fireworks lighting the night sky.

She was taken aback and began to show tears when seeing the surprise as she posted it to her Instagram.

"A gift from Christian," Culpo wrote in the caption.

Watch Culpo push the button and start the fireworks below:

The pair got engaged back in April after being together for four years. McCaffrey popped the question while the two were in Utah with a ring designed by Ring Concierge. Culpo had dated former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola from 2016 to 2019.

In an interview last November with Entertainment Tonight, she explained why she loves Christian McCaffrey despite not wanting to date an athlete after Amendola:

"He's just the best. I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for, so I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there.

"He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship."

There hasn't been a wedding date yet, but McCaffrey is set to have at least one ring sometime in the future.

Olivia Culpo is Christian McCaffrey's No. 1 Fan

Culpo embraced Christian McCaffrey after he and the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 in Week 4. She treated the star running back to a chicken dinner after the win. McCaffrey had a touchdown in the win and is a big part of the success the team is having.

We'll see if Culpo shows up to more 49ers games this season as the team looks to make it to the Super Bowl next February.