WATCH: Colin Kaepernick features in iconic Nike commercial alongside Michael Jordan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiger Woods and more

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has featured in Nike's 50th-anniversary commercial, titled Seen It All, directed by filmmaker Spike Lee. It pays homage to past stars from the last 50 years and displays excitement toward the future and what is to come.

It features a whole host of stars from various sports with references to Kaepernick, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiger Woods, Joe Burrow, Noami Osaka, Megan Rapinoe, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kylian Mbappe, to name a few.

The commercial takes place in Brooklyn with Spike Lee in his role as Mars Blackmon and Indigo Hubbard-Salk as Zimmie. The Director's Cut pays homage to the past while making way for what's next. The video description reads:

"Think you’ve seen it all? Every dunk? Every flex? Every Kid, King and Know-It-All? Every DID YOU SEE THAT?! ...From Tiger Woods to Mia Hamm. From LeBron James to Serena Williams. From Cristiano Ronaldo to Sabrina Ionescu. Every moment from the first 50 years was just the beginning."

In reference to Kaepernick, Lee describes how he has seen the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback stand for equality and break records when playing in the NFL. Lee says:

"I've seen justice shout from the 50-yard line on the bended knee of a record breaking QB. All in the name of equality."

Kaepernick has featured in Nike commercials before in an advert titled Dream Crazy.

Nike has continued to support the quarterback since he knelt during the American national anthem as a protest against racial injustice, police brutality, and oppression in the country. His peaceful protest received polarizing views, with some praising his actions against racism and others condemning his gestures.

He last played in the NFL in 2016 and opted out of his 49ers contract in March 2017, becoming a free agent. Since then, no NFL team has signed him. While keeping himself fit and game-ready in case an opportunity arose, he has become an activist for civil rights, released his own fictionalized drama series on Netflix titled Colin in Black & White, and started his own publishing company.

He has spoken openly about returning to the NFL and welcomes any opportunity that offers him to come in and compete for a starting quarterback job in the NFL. The 34-year-old believes he has unfinished business in the league, and it remains to be seen whether he will ever make a return to the NFL.

