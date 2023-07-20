WATCH: Colts owner Jim Irsay goes viral after squatting 525 pounds

Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay uses social media more than any other NFL team owner. Sometimes he uses Twitter to connect with fans and other times he shocks his followers with his content.

In January he posted a video of himself at the Super Heavy Weight Power Lifting Championships. In the video, a much younger Irsay is seen squatting 525 pounds. He mentioned in the caption that he weighed over 300 pounds at the time.

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay 🏼 pic.twitter.com/eZyqYk4o7t When I weighed 307 pounds and squatting 525 pounds in the Super Heavy Weight Power Lifting Championships!

In the past, Isray has said that as a teenager he was a little overweight and awkward so he decided to get into the gym and began working out at his local YMCA in the 1970s.

In the 1980's he was powerlifting at such heavy weight that he participated in the Powerlifting Championships. He even squatted over 700 pounds at one point in competition.

He continued his powerlifting even after he was named the general manager of the Indianapolis Colts. After the Colts moved to Indianapolis, he began using the weight room for his daily powerlifting sessions.

The Colts owner competed in national competitions throughout the late 1980s. It was then that the everyday nutrition and lifgting regimen became too much to sustain. He also gained more responsibility with the team when he became the majority owner of the Indianapolis Colts.

Jim Irsay attends NFL owners meeting ahead of Commanders sale

On Thursday morning, Jim Irsay tweeted that he was in Minnesota for the NFL owners meeting. He will be attending the Finance Committee meeting and the special owner's meeting, which is the most anticipated meeting of the entire year.

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay In Minnesota today for Finance Committee and special owner's meeting

On Thursday, 31 NFL team owners will be voting on the sale of the Washington Commanders. It is likely to be approved which will indicate the end of Daniel Synder's tenure as an NFL owner, giving Josh Harris and his ownership group the reins to the NFL franchise.

The longtime Indianapolis Colts' team owner has been vocal about removing Snyder as the Commanders owner. Before Daniel Snyder agreed to sell the team, Irsay said last season that he had enough votes to oust him.

It was just a few months later that Daniel and his wife Tanya made the arrangements for a sale. The Washington Commanders were sold to Josh Harris' ownership group for $6 million.

