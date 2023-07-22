WATCH: Commanders owner Josh Harris goes viral for splashing cash on beer for thousands of fans

Washington Commanders owner has a new owner in Josh Harris and he is making sure that the fanbase knows that change is in the air. Gone are the days of Dan Snyder and his myriad controversies, he is bringing in a fun atmosphere where the supporters can believe in the team again.

And what better way to get started than sharing beers with the fans. Immediately after his ownership was approved by the NFL, he made a call to the Grant & Danny Show. When he was informed that the fans are there listening in from the stadium and what their message was to them, he said that the round of beers was on him. The moment was captured in all its glory as you can see below.

Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen One of the most amazing moments in station history. Less than an hour after being confirmed as the new owner, Josh Harris calls into the show and buys about a thousand beers. pic.twitter.com/wr55RyH2rj

Commanders fans hopeful under Josh Harris' ownership

As soon as he made the announcement for free beers, the fans went berserk and who can blame them? The Commanders franchise has not had much chance to celebrate in recent times after making the postseason only six times in 24 years under Dan Snyder. To put it into perspective, all their rivals from the NFC East: the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles, made it to the playoffs just last season, with the latter making it to all the way to the Super Bowl.

Later images from the Bullpen showed Washington fans drinking beer that Josh Harris had purchased for them and there was a sincere sense of belief among the crowd. As one fan told the TV crew,

"This, right here, is the culmination of what every fan has wanted."

NBC4 Washington @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/6HImKxuw6l New Commanders owner Josh Harris bought beers for fans at the Bullpen, and News4's @TommyMcFLY caught all the action as fans say goodbye to Dan Snyder. nbc4dc.com/acXD3FC

Other fans had messages for Josh Harris as well. While they were celebrating there and enjoying their free drinks, they made it clear that there was a lot in his in-tray. Revitalizing the team was the most obvious demand with many feeling that the team had stagnated during the previous ownership. Others also called out and said that Washington Commanders should remain in DC and not go to a place like Maryland, for example, where the Baltimore Ravens already have a market.

Despite all of this, there seemed to be relief in the air as they looked forward to moving into a new era. However, it remains to be seen if the promise that Josh Harris is bringing will be ultimately fulfilled. More than two decades ago, there was optimism when Dan Snyder came in as well but it had since turned toxic. The new ownership has splashed the cash on the franchise and beers for fans but it only now that the hard work begins.

