WATCH: Cowboys great Michael Irvin and Micah Parsons run into each other at Costco

Former Cowboys star player Michael Irvin has an unexpected meeting with Micah Parsons. On Friday, Irvin met the current Dallas Cowboys superstar at a Costco center.

Irvin shared a heartwarming video of his meeting with Parsons on Instagram. The duo hugged each other.

Irvin wrote,

"My guy @_micahparsons11 @dallascowboys like my guy @deionsanders use to say when we were working together on TV. “PAID DA MAN”

Irvin started his journey with the Cowboys in 1988. He was a first-round 11th pick in that year's NFL draft.

He played for over a decade with the team and won three Super Bowls.

Micah Parsons was the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He will play his fifth season for the team in 2025.

Michael Irvin spends memorable time with his daughter

On Saturday, Michael Irvin shared an adorable post on Instagram with his daughter Chelsea. The father-daughter duo enjoyed having dinner in Washington, DC, this week.

Sharing the post, Irvin wrote:

"Dinner last evening in Washington DC with MY BELL, MY DAUGHTER ⁦‪CHELSEA 🙏🏿❤️"

Irvin joined his daughter for dinner, styled in a black T-shirt while his daughter was twinning in the same color.

Irvin is the father of four kids. He welcomed his elder daughter, Myesha Irvin, with his former partner and then three kids with his wife, Sandy Harrell.

Chelsea is his second child, who was born in 1995. He welcomed a son, Michael Irvin Jr., in 1997 and another son, Elijah, in 1998.

