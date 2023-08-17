Watch: Cowboys' Micah Parsons throws punches on Tyler Biadasz as second fight of the day breaks out in Oxnard

The Dallas Cowboys got chippy training in Oxnard as Micah Parsons and Tyler Biadasz got into a bit of a scuffle. It was not even the first fight of the day as Sam Williams and Brock Hoffman had gone at it earlier.

It pointed to a team that is either absolutely fired up for the season or completely frustrated at how their preparations are going. For the sake of Cowboys fans, they will hope the former explanation is the truer one.

During the play, something happened in the background which caused Parsons to start throwing punches at Biadasz. As the center was trying to get back, he was blindsided by Sam Williams who pushed him to the ground.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There seemed to be something brewing in the air between defensive ends and centers today as Williams himself had earlier been involved in a kerfuffle with center Brock Hoffman.

Here is a video of the fight between Micah Parsons and Tyler Biadasz:

Expand Tweet

Parsons and Biadasz could point to a wider malaise

The Parsons-Biadasz incident could be chalked up to preseason nerves and emotion, however, more worryingly though, the fact that two incidents occurred in one day will likely raise eyebrows. But this has happened before in the offseason.

Dak Prescott, the franchise quarterback of the team, took heat from Trevon Diggs a few days back. The defender aimed a verbal volley against Prescott in a sign that former players like LeSean McCoy interpreted as a lack of respect for the QB1 within the camp.

Such continuous flare-ups might be due to the players realizing they have a talented roster that has failed to capitalize in previous seasons. Over the past two seasons alone, they have been knocked out of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers.

In the 2021 season, they were at home and still lost. In the 2022 season, they were away from home but playing against a rookie quarterback in Brock Purdy.

Perhaps the pent-up frustration for the Dallas Cowboys from previous seasons is coming to a head in this camp. It can be a good thing and a bad thing. If Dallas begins to win some matches early in the season and goes on a roll, then the aggression can be channeled outwards against their opponents.

However, if they get off to a bad start, the anger could be turned inwards and clashes could continue to occur within the locker room. It is imperative that they get it right going into the season.