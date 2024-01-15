WATCH: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' meltdown goes viral as Dak Prescott and crew get blown out by Packers

Jerry Jones came to watch Dak Prescott lead his Cowboys to win over the Packers in the Wildcard round of the 2023 NFL season playoffs. After all, he had seen them win all eight games at home this seaon and he would not have expected anything different. Dallas were the second seed and facing the seventh seed Green Bay and heavily favored to win.

Instead, what transpired was beyond the wildest imagination of both sets of fans. The Packers mauled the Cowboys 48-32, having led 27-0 at one point. That is the highest Dallas has ever conceded in their playoff history, which previously stood at 38. It was so bad for the home team that backup quarterback Sean Clifford came into the game in the fourth quarter to wind the clock down.

Jerry Jones was certainly not happy with what he was seeing and during the second half when the cameras panned to him, he was seen slamming what looked like a piece of paper on the table in front of him. The score was 41-16 at the time and he would see Green Bay score another touchdown.

Dak Prescott shows his ability in the fourth quarter

Dak Prescott showed his ability late in the fourth quarter by scoring two touchdowns and converting both of them with two further points each. With these 16 points before the two-minute warning, the Cowboys brought the score down from 48-16 to 48-32.

It even forced Matt LaFleur to get sufficiently worried where he brought his starters back into the game. Jordan Love and Aaron Jones were looking done for the day but they came in to try to see the game out. It proved that Cowboys' explosive offense was still there but their defense had dug them too big a hole to climb out of.

Jerry Jones has big decision to make after Cowboys lose to Packers in the Wildcard round

Jerry Jones has big decisions in front of him. Dak Prescott is up for a contract extension soon and he will have to decide whether to keep him or not. While there will be some reactionary press against him, there are not many alternatives out there for the Cowboys to look at.

But the bigger question for Jerry Jones will be whether to retain head coach Mike McCarthy. This was a humiliating loss and falls more on Dan Quinn than him. But perhaps more than anyone, Jerry Jones has to look at himself as it is now three decades since they made the NFC Championship under his ownership.