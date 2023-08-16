WATCH: Cowboys’ Sam Williams and Brock Hoffman get involved in huge fight at training camp

The regular season can't come soon enough, and for Dallas Cowboys players Sam Williams and Brock Hoffman, that is especially true as the competitive juices were flowing in Oxnard, California.

With the team going through one-on-one drills on Wednesday, Brockman and Willams were up against each other. After the drill finished, there was a big of push and shove, and things got a little out of control.

Of course, this happens at every training camp, but given it's the Dallas Cowboys, naturally, it makes its way around to the national media.

Both Sam Williams and Brock Hoffman are looking to make their mark this season, and while Williams is a certainty to make the 53-man roster, Hoffman isn't. This means that every rep counts, and when so much is on the line, things can get heated.

Patrik Walker of Dallas Cowboys.com captured the fight in its entirety. Watch below.

The fight was quickly broken up, and it was as you were for the remainder of practice, but players are clearly on edge and wanted to prove themselves and show the coaches that they warrant a place on the 53-man roster.

Sam Williams hoping for bigger role in 2023

Finding more reps on this much-vaunted Cowboys defense is a tough ask, but Williams, who is entering his second season, is doing all he can.

He said weeks ago that he wanted 10 sacks this season after getting four in his rookie season.

With the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler and Micah Parsons all ahead of Williams in the pecking order, getting extra snaps will be tough.

But that doesn't mean impossible.

Williams played 273 snaps in his rookie season, which sounds like a lot, but it isn't. He only played 27% of the Cowboy's defensive snaps. But that makes his stat line even more impressive. He totaled four sacks, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 10 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.

If he can get himself onto the field more in 2023, then the Cowboys will have another pass rusher to wreak havoc, and that's a scary thought.