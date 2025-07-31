  • home icon
  • NFL
  • [WATCH] Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah reveals Cowboys teammates' special tribute for star QB's 32nd birthday

[WATCH] Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah reveals Cowboys teammates' special tribute for star QB's 32nd birthday

By Prasen
Published Jul 31, 2025 17:29 GMT
Rao&rsquo;s Restaurant and Fini&rsquo;s Pizza 2025 Big Game Pop-Up Powered By Clover - Source: Getty
[WATCH] Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah reveals Cowboys teammate's special tribute for star QB's 32nd birthdayr - Source: Getty

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday. Prescott was in a training session when his fiancée, Sarah Jane, arrived with a special birthday card filled with heartfelt messages from his teammates, including tight end Jake Ferguson, wide receiver Jalen Brooks and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Ad

The moment was captured in a reel posted on the official Dallas Cowboys Instagram page, in a collab with Sarah. The video was captioned:

“HBD from the fam to QB1 💌”
"I see Ferg — happy birthday, Big S*xy. Jalen Brooks, I’m better than you in ping pong, old man of course," the QB said in the video. "Thank you, Ceedee. Kisses to my whole family, my Cowboys teammates. This is awesome. Yeah, I’ll get emotional. I’ll read this later... Thank you, thank you y’all. I’m putting it up in the locker."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Prescott also dropped a three-word message in the comment section.

“Thank you Again ♥️🙏🏾,"
[WATCH] Dak Prescott&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Sarah reveals Cowboys teammate&#039;s special tribute for star QB&#039;s 32nd birthday [IG/@sarahjane &amp; @dallascowboys]
[WATCH] Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah reveals Cowboys teammate's special tribute for star QB's 32nd birthday [IG/@sarahjane & @dallascowboys]

Sarah also posted a romantic birthday message on Instagram. The post showed the couple enjoying a dreamy yacht day in matching white outfits. She wrote:

Ad
“Happy birthday to my person. The best in every way possible. I couldn’t love you more, and I cannot wait to be your wife 🤍.”
Ad

Prescott replied in the comment section of the post:

“Thank you my Lover!!! You make me better!! And So thankful for what you give me in Life ❤️❤️ I love you!!!."
Sarah Jane posted a heartfelt message for Cowboys QB [IG/@sarahjane]
Sarah Jane posted a heartfelt message for Cowboys QB [IG/@sarahjane]

Dak Prescott shares family moments with Sarah and his daughters

Last week, Dak Prescott gave followers a look into his personal life with a heartfelt photo dump on Instagram. The post was shared just before he reported to training camp in Oxnard, California.

Ad

The photo dump highlighted some memorable moments from his offseason with Sarah and their daughters.

“The story of life begins and ends with family. Thankful for a Great Off-Season, it’s only UP from here!,” QB wrote in the caption.

In one of the pictures, Prescott and Sarah pose for a mirror selfie. Sarah wears a navy blue and white striped co-ord set, while Prescott keeps it simple in a white tee and shorts. In another picture, their daughter Margaret sweetly feeds her sister Aurora with a pink bottle while dressed in a Pickleball tee.

Ad

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane welcomed their first child, Margaret Jane (MJ), in February 2024, and their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, in May this year.

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications