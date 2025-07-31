Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday. Prescott was in a training session when his fiancée, Sarah Jane, arrived with a special birthday card filled with heartfelt messages from his teammates, including tight end Jake Ferguson, wide receiver Jalen Brooks and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.The moment was captured in a reel posted on the official Dallas Cowboys Instagram page, in a collab with Sarah. The video was captioned:“HBD from the fam to QB1 💌”&quot;I see Ferg — happy birthday, Big S*xy. Jalen Brooks, I’m better than you in ping pong, old man of course,&quot; the QB said in the video. &quot;Thank you, Ceedee. Kisses to my whole family, my Cowboys teammates. This is awesome. Yeah, I’ll get emotional. I’ll read this later... Thank you, thank you y’all. I’m putting it up in the locker.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrescott also dropped a three-word message in the comment section.“Thank you Again ♥️🙏🏾,&quot;[WATCH] Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah reveals Cowboys teammate's special tribute for star QB's 32nd birthday [IG/@sarahjane &amp; @dallascowboys]Sarah also posted a romantic birthday message on Instagram. The post showed the couple enjoying a dreamy yacht day in matching white outfits. She wrote:“Happy birthday to my person. The best in every way possible. I couldn’t love you more, and I cannot wait to be your wife 🤍.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrescott replied in the comment section of the post:“Thank you my Lover!!! You make me better!! And So thankful for what you give me in Life ❤️❤️ I love you!!!.&quot;Sarah Jane posted a heartfelt message for Cowboys QB [IG/@sarahjane]Dak Prescott shares family moments with Sarah and his daughtersLast week, Dak Prescott gave followers a look into his personal life with a heartfelt photo dump on Instagram. The post was shared just before he reported to training camp in Oxnard, California.The photo dump highlighted some memorable moments from his offseason with Sarah and their daughters.“The story of life begins and ends with family. Thankful for a Great Off-Season, it’s only UP from here!,” QB wrote in the caption.In one of the pictures, Prescott and Sarah pose for a mirror selfie. Sarah wears a navy blue and white striped co-ord set, while Prescott keeps it simple in a white tee and shorts. In another picture, their daughter Margaret sweetly feeds her sister Aurora with a pink bottle while dressed in a Pickleball tee. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDak Prescott and Sarah Jane welcomed their first child, Margaret Jane (MJ), in February 2024, and their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, in May this year.