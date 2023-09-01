WATCH: Dak Prescott surprises Zack Martin with special 99 Madden overall rating chain days after Cowboys star inks $36,850,000 deal

Dak Prescott was probably the happiest person on Earth when Zack Martin reached an agreement with the Dallas Cowboys and signed a payment raise to return to the team before the start of Week 1. He's the best right guard in the league and there's no doubt his presence represents a massive advantage for the team.

During his time away from the Cowboys, he received a nice recognition from the NFL world. EA Sports game Madden 24 rated Martin with 99 overall, the highest possible overall in the game. One can argue it's just a game, but being part of the 99 club means the whole world gets to know how good and special you are.

This recognition came from Martin's teammates Dak Prescott and Tyron Smith as well. Before one of the Cowboys' preseason games, the pair got together to give Martin a nice gift for him: a diamond chain that represents his 99 overall

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Dak Prescott out in preseason as Mike McCarthy pulls starters

NFL starters playing in the preseason is always a big topic of discussion, with no absolute formula and each team devising its own strategy to prepare for the season. With the Dallas Cowboys, who are hoping to make a first Super Bowl appearance since 1995, there were no important players on the field.

Dak Prescott was among a number of Cowboys players who were not playing during the team's preseason, which at the same time gave more playing time and opportunities to shine for younger players and veterans who were fighting for a roster spot before the previous Tuesday's deadline.

Dak Prescott is entering the 2023 season with plenty of pressure on his shoulders after his dip in performance last year, culminating in an awful elimination to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round.

The calls for him to be replaced came in just as the Cowboys' season ended last year. But after the anger boiled down, it was clear that there was no way for Prescott to leave Dallas - not only because he's a great quarterback, but it would also be incredibly hard for the franchise to move him.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆