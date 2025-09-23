WATCH: Derrick Henry crashes out on sidelines, almost starts crying after costly fumble in 4th quarter during Ravens-Lions MNF

The Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry has been having a rough 2025 season when it comes to ball security.In Week 1, he fumbled in the fourth quarter at the Buffalo Bills, which proved costly, as it contributed to a blown 25-point lead and eventual 40-41 loss. He did it again in the second quarter of the Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns, but Tylan Wallace recovered the ball, and their team still scored a touchdown on that drive.And on Monday against the Detroit Lions, he went 3-for-3, as Aidan Hutchinson punched the ball out of him on the very first play of a fourth-quarter drive. DJ Reed recovered it, allowing the offense to start the next drive inside the red zone:Soon, cameras caught Henry lashing out at the sidelines, slamming his helmet and nearly crying:The Lions scored a field goal on the ensuing drive. It was Jake Bates' first make of the night, as he missed a buzzer-beating 67-yarder at the end of the first half that would have surpassed former Ravens mainstay Justin Tucker for longest in NFL history.Baltimore would eventually lose 30-38.Nick Saban praised Derrick Henry for owning up to fumble during Bills gameAfter the Bills game, one could not have found a more apologetic person than Derrick Henry, who simply said to the media:“I’ve got to take care of the ball. Keep it high and tight. I got lackadaisical. I take this loss on me. If I’d taken care of the ball it would be a different situation.”This came even as Lamar Jackson proved more forgiving, revealing that he had urged his teammate to “let that go”.One person who praised such honesty was Nick Saban, his former head coach at Alabama. The College Football Hall of Famer said on The Pat McAfee Show last Friday:&quot;How many guys would do that? Tell his team, 'It's on me. The loss is on me. I've got to take care of the ball.' Took full ownership for making a mistake in the game. That's what I respected about guys. The right kind of people really make your team what it is.&quot;Henry and the Ravens’ next game is a big one - at the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs six days from now. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET/3:25 pm CT on CBS.