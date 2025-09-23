  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Derrick Henry crashes out on sidelines, almost starts crying after costly fumble in 4th quarter during Ravens-Lions MNF

WATCH: Derrick Henry crashes out on sidelines, almost starts crying after costly fumble in 4th quarter during Ravens-Lions MNF

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 23, 2025 04:01 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

The Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry has been having a rough 2025 season when it comes to ball security.

Ad

In Week 1, he fumbled in the fourth quarter at the Buffalo Bills, which proved costly, as it contributed to a blown 25-point lead and eventual 40-41 loss. He did it again in the second quarter of the Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns, but Tylan Wallace recovered the ball, and their team still scored a touchdown on that drive.

And on Monday against the Detroit Lions, he went 3-for-3, as Aidan Hutchinson punched the ball out of him on the very first play of a fourth-quarter drive. DJ Reed recovered it, allowing the offense to start the next drive inside the red zone:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Soon, cameras caught Henry lashing out at the sidelines, slamming his helmet and nearly crying:

Ad

The Lions scored a field goal on the ensuing drive. It was Jake Bates' first make of the night, as he missed a buzzer-beating 67-yarder at the end of the first half that would have surpassed former Ravens mainstay Justin Tucker for longest in NFL history.

Baltimore would eventually lose 30-38.

Nick Saban praised Derrick Henry for owning up to fumble during Bills game

After the Bills game, one could not have found a more apologetic person than Derrick Henry, who simply said to the media:

Ad
“I’ve got to take care of the ball. Keep it high and tight. I got lackadaisical. I take this loss on me. If I’d taken care of the ball it would be a different situation.”
Ad

This came even as Lamar Jackson proved more forgiving, revealing that he had urged his teammate to “let that go”.

One person who praised such honesty was Nick Saban, his former head coach at Alabama. The College Football Hall of Famer said on The Pat McAfee Show last Friday:

"How many guys would do that? Tell his team, 'It's on me. The loss is on me. I've got to take care of the ball.' Took full ownership for making a mistake in the game. That's what I respected about guys. The right kind of people really make your team what it is."

Henry and the Ravens’ next game is a big one - at the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs six days from now. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET/3:25 pm CT on CBS.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications