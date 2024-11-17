WATCH: Derrick Henry's meltdown on sideline goes viral after Ravens RB fumbles the ball early vs. Steelers

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens's opening drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers hit an unexpected snag at Acrisure Stadium, courtesy of Derrick Henry. The running back lost control of the ball on a handoff up the middle on just the second play from scrimmage.

Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig, filling in for injured Alex Highsmith, made an immediate impact by stripping the ball. Former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott pounced on the loose ball, giving Pittsburgh a prime field position.

For Derrick Henry, this marked his first fumble in an extraordinary streak of 538 carries. His reaction told the whole story - visibly frustrated on the sideline, hammering the bench in an uncharacteristic display of emotion.

The Steelers quickly turned the takeaway into points. Najee Harris sparked the drive with two carries for 15 yards, and George Pickens added a pair of catches. Though Baltimore's defense stiffened in the red zone, Chris Boswell's 32-yard field goal put Pittsburgh up 3-0.

The Ravens' defensive unit limited the damage, but Derrick Henry's early miscue set an unexpected tone in this crucial AFC North battle.

Baltimore Ravens eye comeback from Derrick Henry's mistake

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry in action during an NFL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Baltimore's hopes for their first win in Pittsburgh since 2019 took an early hit. With the Ravens carrying a 7-3 record while facing the 7-2 Steelers, the division lead hangs in the balance.

Henry's struggles against Pittsburgh's physical defense have been well-documented. However, his reliable ball security made this fumble particularly surprising. Before today, he served as the centerpiece of Baltimore's dominant rushing attack without a single turnover.

The Ravens' balanced offense, guided by MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, provides multiple ways to counter. Despite his 1-3 career record against Pittsburgh, Jackson leads the NFL's top-ranked offense into this showdown.

The packed Acrisure Stadium crowd witnessed Herbig's emergence at a crucial moment for Pittsburgh. With Highsmith sidelined for 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury, Herbig's forced fumble alongside Preston Smith showed the Steelers' pass rush remains formidable.

