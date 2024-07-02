  • NFL
  • WATCH: Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais enjoy jetskiing in offseason adventure

WATCH: Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais enjoy jetskiing in offseason adventure

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jul 02, 2024 02:11 GMT
Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais riding jetskis
Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais riding jetskis (Image source - Deshaun Watson/Jilly Anais Instagram)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is enjoying the offseason. He has seen his girlfriend Jilly Anais walk the runway for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue and recently got her face tattooed onto his back.

Now, the two of them are back in vacation mode as the Cleveland Browns quarterback awaits the beginning of preseason camp later this month. On Sunday, the two posted a couple of stories of themselves riding jetskis:

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais riding jetskis
Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais riding jetskis

Anais also posted a video of herself and Watson hanging out inside their hotel room while wearing nothing but their swimsuits:

also-read-trending Trending

Jilly Anais dons yellow in day out with Deshaun Watson

Almost two weeks ago, Jilly Anais went orange. She wore orange fur loafers, carried an orange Birkin bag, and rode inside a Rolls-Royce with orange seats.

A few days later, she changed color for a day out with Deshaun Watson. Last Wednesday, Anais posted images of herself in predominantly yellow: a black jacket with a yellow logo, yellow pants with black striping on the sides, two yellow bags, and a yellow briefcase.

She also had a yellow flower-themed hairclip, and two of the images showed her standing behind a panting with much yellow:

Will Deshaun Watson be more frequently available for Browns in 2024?

Ever since he joined the Cleveland Browns in 2022 via trade, Deshaun Watson has been absent from the field more often than not. He did not start wearing their jersey until December of that season, after a lengthy suspension stemming from an investigation into his sexual misconduct.

2023 was supposed to be the proper beginning of his era, but then injuries ended only six weeks in and reduced him to a spectator (sometimes with Jilly Anais). Now, with him fully healthy again, the Browns expect another playoff appearance or better from him.

But will Watson be able to hold his end of the bargain? Back during the minicamp, he had said:

"You’ve got to be available, and I wasn't available the last two years for whatever circumstances. But, God willing, just taking 'em one day at a time and I am available, those reps will come and I continue to get better each and every rep."

The most significant move in an otherwise largely unchanged roster has been the trade for Jerry Jeudy, giving him another deep threat.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
