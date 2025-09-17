  • home icon
(WATCH) DeVonta Smith's fiancée Mya Danielle personally delivers special gift to Eagles fan with stage 4 cancer

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 17, 2025 17:48 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Ring Ceremony - Green Carpet - Source: Getty
DeVonta Smith's fiancee Mya made a thoughtful gesture. - Source: Getty

DeVonta Smith and the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are off to a 2-0 start this season. While he wows fans on the field, it was his fiancee, Mya Danielle who made a fan's day with her special gesture.

A fan shared a video on TikTok of her mother who was undergoing chemotherapy for Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer, a battle she has endured for four years. Her mother kept talking about the Eagles and her favorite player, DeVonta Smith that morning, despite not feeling well. The daughter decided to send a direct message to Mya Danielle asking if he would sign a jersey for her mom if she sent one to him.

Mya Danielle went above and beyond and brought a signed jersey and personalized card to the hospital for the fan. The touching video, which has gone viral, shows the moment the fan was surprised with the jersey and how she was overcome with emotion in the moment.

The daughter of the fan revealed in the caption that her mother had never owned an NFL jersey before and that this gesture brightened her day. The TikTok video has over 200,000 likes in just over 24 hours after it was shared on the social media platform.

DeVonta Smith's fiancee Mya Danielle shared loved for family after Super Bowl LIX win

DeVonta Smith won his first Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in February. After the big win, his fiancee, Mya Danielle shared a collage of photos from the big game. The family of three celebrated as confetti rained down onto the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Mya Danielle captioned the celebratory post with a heartfelt caption that shared her love for Smith and their daughter. A video of them greeting the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver on the field was also included.

"Love doing life with my two 🤍"-Mya Danielle wrote.

DeVonta Smith and Mya Danielle announced their engagement on New Year's Eve 2024. The couple are parents to two children, two-year-old daughter Kyse and another daughter named Kali, who was born during the NFL offseason.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB.

