WATCH: DK Metcalf's viral altercation with Fred Warner breaks out massive fight at 49ers-Seahawks game

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-16 on Sunday, but towards the end, the game became ugly.

With the NFC West leaders up 28-16, Fred Warner intercepted Drew Lock and looked to flip the football to Dre Greenlaw as DK Metcalf tackled him. The linebacker then shoved the wide receiver on the get-up, and Metcalf responded by grabbing the former's facemask, triggering a massive benches-clearing brawl.

As a result, Metcalf and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir were ejected from the game.

49ers' win over Seahawks puts them on the brink of clinching NFC West

With their second win over the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) and fifth straight (for the second time this season), the San Francisco 49ers (10-3) are now all but assured of their second consecutive NFC West title.

Earlier in the day, the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) lost 31-37 in overtime at the Baltimore Ravens.

San Francisco next plays the Arizona Cardinals (3-10), whom they routed 35-16 in Santa Clara the first time they met.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has been monstrously prolific during this win streak, throwing for at least two touchdowns in all but one of those games. The one time he did not (the Thanksgiving game against the Seahawks), Christian McCaffrey was the one with two scores.

And speaking of the running back, he, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle have continued to be prolific, each of them scoring at least once.

The defense has also been stellar despite Talanoa Hufanga's season-ending injury. Trade acquisition Chase Young has shone with 1.5 sacks, while linebacker Fred Warner has become an unofficial additional defensive back, with two interceptions to go with a forced fumble.

Could loss at 49ers end Seahawks' playoff hopes?

On the other hand, the loss threatens to ruin the Seahawks' playoff push, as they have now lost four straight, all but one of them to division rivals. But it does not get any better for them, with their next assignment being the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on "Monday Night Football."

The only good news for them this week was that the Los Angeles Rams also lost, putting both teams at 6-7. But the Rams swept the series between them, so in case of a tie, they go ahead.

This assuredly means that Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and company will need to be perfect in their last four assignments to return to the postseason.